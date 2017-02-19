Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:35 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

League matter is closed in FIFA’s opinion – FIFA Director

Feb 19, 2017 Sports 0

FIFA’s Director of Member Associations and Development for the Caribbean and Africa Véron Mosengo-Omba said the Elite League dispute was over as far as the global governing body of football was concerned, wrapping

GFF Staff Members with Mosengo-Omba and GFF President Wayne Forde.

up a two-day visit to Guyana last week.
This comment was made during a press conference in the Boardroom of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) on Friday, 17th February, 2017. Four clubs boycotted the top league after the GFF Executive Committee decided, within its statutory rights, to invite two extra teams into the competition.
”The problem of the league is not a FIFA problem, this problem is governed by the GFF Statutes,” Mosengo-Omba said at the end of his trip. “We exchanged correspondence with the GFF about this. For us, this case is over because the solution to this problem is in the Statutes.”
”What do the Statutes of the GFF say? They give the competence to the Executive (Committee).”
FIFA, the world governing body of football, has written to the GFF to confirm the national body’s right to decide the composition of its competitions.
FIFA also stated that the expansion of the league did not automatically require a change in the GFF Congress membership. Citing the GFF Constitution, FIFA said only the Congress could authorize such a change in its membership.
During his visit, Mosengo-Omba met Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister Within The Ministry of Education – Department of Sports Nicolette Henry to explore areas of possible co-operation between FIFA, the GFF and the government to support the development of football.
The senior FIFA representative also held discussions with the GFF Executive Committee and encouraged the staff to continue to work hard to reform and improve football in Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

26th R&R Int. 11 Race National Park Cycle Meet…De Nobrega outsprints Eastman and Agard to take top spot; Crawford is juvenile winner

26th R&R Int. 11 Race National Park Cycle Meet…De Nobrega...

Feb 19, 2017

Paul De Nobrega of Digicel Team Evolution comfortably outsprinted Hamza Eastman of Team Coco’s and Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Shaquelle Agard in a three-way battle to win the feature...
Read More
Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017 reaches later stage

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017 reaches...

Feb 19, 2017

All set for Champion of champions Pools today

All set for Champion of champions Pools today

Feb 19, 2017

KMTC Phagwah Race Meet set for March 19

KMTC Phagwah Race Meet set for March 19

Feb 19, 2017

Pride beat Scorpions by 59 runs in Super 50 final

Pride beat Scorpions by 59 runs in Super 50 final

Feb 19, 2017

Forde and Alves for FIFA Professional Football Conference

Forde and Alves for FIFA Professional Football...

Feb 19, 2017

Limacol showdown at MSC and Victoria today

Limacol showdown at MSC and Victoria today

Feb 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch