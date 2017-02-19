League matter is closed in FIFA’s opinion – FIFA Director

FIFA’s Director of Member Associations and Development for the Caribbean and Africa Véron Mosengo-Omba said the Elite League dispute was over as far as the global governing body of football was concerned, wrapping

up a two-day visit to Guyana last week.

This comment was made during a press conference in the Boardroom of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) on Friday, 17th February, 2017. Four clubs boycotted the top league after the GFF Executive Committee decided, within its statutory rights, to invite two extra teams into the competition.

”The problem of the league is not a FIFA problem, this problem is governed by the GFF Statutes,” Mosengo-Omba said at the end of his trip. “We exchanged correspondence with the GFF about this. For us, this case is over because the solution to this problem is in the Statutes.”

”What do the Statutes of the GFF say? They give the competence to the Executive (Committee).”

FIFA, the world governing body of football, has written to the GFF to confirm the national body’s right to decide the composition of its competitions.

FIFA also stated that the expansion of the league did not automatically require a change in the GFF Congress membership. Citing the GFF Constitution, FIFA said only the Congress could authorize such a change in its membership.

During his visit, Mosengo-Omba met Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister Within The Ministry of Education – Department of Sports Nicolette Henry to explore areas of possible co-operation between FIFA, the GFF and the government to support the development of football.

The senior FIFA representative also held discussions with the GFF Executive Committee and encouraged the staff to continue to work hard to reform and improve football in Guyana.