Korean International Martial Arts Guyana to stage Championship on March 25

Chairman and Chief Instructor of the Korean International Martial Arts Guyana organisation, Mr. Roland Eudoxie, via a Press Release has indicated that they will be hosting their Annual Martial Arts Championship called “GUYANA – South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship” on Saturday 25thMarch, 2017 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown from 10:00am.

Invitations have been extended to teams from Suriname, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada and USA to go up against teams from Guyana and battle for the champion Team Trophy. Competitors ranging from age 5 upwards will be competing in both Traditional and Free Style categories along with Empty Hand and Weapons Kata, Team and Individual Sparring.

Our Olympic Design Gold, Silver and Bronze medals bearing the logo of the National Sports Commission on the front and our National Bird, the Canje Pheasant on the back will be awarded to those placing 1st- 3rd place respectively. We look forward to the support of other martial arts organizations and supporters, Mr. Eudoxie stated.

Special Thanks is being extended to the National Sports Commission, Farfan and Mendes, Modern Grafix and the Guyana Red Cross Society for their continued support.