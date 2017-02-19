Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:35 AM

KMTC Phagwah Race Meet set for March 19

Feb 19, 2017 Sports 0

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club Phagwah race meet has been set for March 19 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne. Eight races are carded for the day with the feature event being the D1 and lower which carries a top prize of $700,000.
Other races listed are the L non winner for $100,000, I 3 and lower for $150,000, E 1 maiden and FG and lower for a winning purse of $400,000, L open for a first prize of $110,000, H 1 and lower for a winning purse of $220,000, three years Guyana bred for which the winner will take home $200,000 and K and lower with the winner pocketing $120,000.
The races will be held under the rules of the KMTC and entries will be closed on March 12; no late entries will be accepted.
Entries can be made through Ivan Dipnarine on 331 0316, Mr. Kennard on 623 7609 or 225 4818, Fazal Habibulla on 657 7010, Dennis DeRoop on 640 6396 or Compton Sancho on 602 1567.

