Jagdeo’s presidency is synonymous with corruption, extra-judicial killings and drug lords – AFC

– Has no moral authority to judge any sitting govt

Since Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo’ has a remarkable legacy of failure to his name then he has no place awarding any grade to the performance of the APNU+AFC Government.

This comment was made by the Alliance For Change (AFC) last night. Its statement was in wake of the “F” Grade recently handed out to the administration by Jagdeo.

The AFC stated that it finds the “F” grade to be devoid of objectivity or fairness. It said that this move however fits with the far-right extremist approach and utter desperation that Jagdeo has adopted in dealing with matters as Opposition Leader.

The Party sought to remind Jagdeo that it was his regime that left Guyana in a literal and figurative mess.

Since the elections, AFC said that the Government has been diligently working to restore law and order to Guyana, to provide better education, health and social services to the people, to modernize public infrastructure and to clean up and beautify Guyana.

The Party also boasted that its achievements in the mere 20 months can compare favourably with the PPP’s minimal achievements for 23 years.

In this regard, the AFC said that it was the APNU+AFC Coalition government which held Local Government Elections in Guyana after an absence of 22 years.

The Party also pointed to the Government’s other accomplishments. These include increased public servants salaries by 37%, reduced the PPP imposed VAT from 16% to 14%, passed Telecommunications Bill, restoration of decency and cleanliness to Georgetown, restoration of law and order, establishment of the Public Procurement Commission, reduced Berbice Bridge tolls, increased Old Age Pension by over 45% from $13,125 to $19,000, increased minimum wage from $39,540 to $55,000 and the establishment of three new towns.

The AFC said, “Mr. Jagdeo has no moral authority whatsoever to speak on the performance of a government when as president his performance was mired in failure. Mr. Jagdeo’s presidency is synonymous with obscene corruption, hundreds of extra-judicial killings, drug lords overrunning the nation and a narco-state, fear embedded in the hearts and minds of citizens and failed foreign relations.

It was in reference to Mr. Jagdeo’s presidency that a then sitting CARICOM Prime Minister said that he (Jagdeo) had reduced Guyana to the state of an ‘international panhandler.’

In light of the aforementioned, the party said that it is Jagdeo who is out of touch with reality and seems to be living in a state of extreme denial in his controversially acquired extravagant mansion in Pradoville.

It is the view of the AFC that the Opposition Leader needs to reflect on his resounding failure as a president in flattening growth and development in Guyana before he begins to contemplate casting judgment on this or any other government.