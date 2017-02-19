Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:35 AM

Jagdeo fail Soulja Bai

Feb 19, 2017 Dem Boys Seh

Soulja Bai people claiming nuff benefits. Every time dem open dem mouth dem claiming how dem improve de benefits to de people. Dem boys hear when dem seh that dem improve old age pension by 45 per cent. De pension move from $13,000 a month to $19,000 a month in less than two years.
But dem old people ain’t deh better off because when Jordan tek he VAT from dem people light bill and water bill is nearly every cent he tek back. Whatever money dem get is to pay passage to collect de pension.
Dem tell de world that de government restore a credible image fuh de country pun de world stage. Dem boys want to know who dem fooling after de audits show how much money people thief and not one of dem gone to jail. Dem same thief man walking de streets.
De biggest thing dem does talk about is how dem clean up Georgetown and bring back dignity to de garbage collectors. Dem boys want to know how dem can claim that when Jagdeo walking pun de same streets. When de dignity deh?
Rum Jattan seh how he restore law and order. He stop all dem night club from going later than 2:00 in de morning but people does see him drunk at 4:00. Dem seh all these things because Jagdeo seh how dem fail. He give dem an ‘F’ grade.
But as old people seh, cuss don’t have back door. From de time Jagdeo give dem de ‘F’ news start fuh spread how Donald Dumb dead. People call from all over de world and at one stage even Donald heself believe. Dem boys call him and he mek dem to bring tent fuh de wake. Is he wife had to slap him and mek him come to the senses.
But come to think of it, dem boys believe that Soulja Bai people deserve de ‘F’ grade. Dem asking Jagdeo to do de impossible. Dem asking him to be honest, decent and straight.
Talk half and wonder wha next gun happen.

