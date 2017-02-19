Guyana to have Cricket Museum at National Racquet Centre

Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:35 AM
Reds Perriera, Guyana’s iconic cricket commentator, shared his idea of starting a cricket Museum in Guyana with Director of Sports Christopher Jones last December and made the initial donation of the stump from the match when he broadcasted his 100th Test match.
Jones was the shadow Sports Minister when the Collation Government was the opposition, but he was not appointed to that position when the David Granger Administration was voted into office in 2015 with Nicolette Henry, being appointed Junior Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
Jones was provided with contact numbers of the Test players residing here and promised to contact them and follow that up with e-mails asking them to donate gear from their playing days to the Cricket Museum, which according to Jones, will be located at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue. The Museum is expected to be officially launched soon.
