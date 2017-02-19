Forde and Alves for FIFA Professional Football Conference

A press release from the Guyana Football Federation Inc (GFF) has informed that the

federation will participate in the FIFA Professional Football Conference 2017 from February 20—21, 2017 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

This conference is being held in collaboration with CONCACAF and will see participation from President Wayne Forde and Director of Competitions, Ian Alves.

According to a correspondence from FIFA, the conference’s objectives are to “to provide Member Associations with comprehensive information on professional football matters such as Club Licensing‚ introduction into NDRC, to share best practice methods from around the globe and to feature subject matter experts on specific areas.

It is open to participation from senior management teams from Member Associations including General Secretary, General Counsel, Competitions Director or Club Licensing Manager.