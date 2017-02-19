BRIS/MAC PROMOTION INTERNATIONAL BOXING CARD …Eagerly anticipated slugfests as local punchers square off with Surinamese counterparts

They are friendly neighbours but this certainly will not be reflected when five of Guyana’s top amateur pugilists square off with their Surinamese counterparts when the BrisMac Promotions, in collaboration with the

Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), presents one night of fistic fury at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, this evening.

Initially, the organizers had planned a Tri-Nation affair between the host nation and two other Caricom countries, Trinidad and Tobago and St Maarten. Unforeseen financial difficulties forced Trinidad and Tobago and St Maarten to withdraw, eventually reducing the tournament to a two nation affair.

The Surinamese arrived in Guyana last Friday evening and immediately sounded a warning to their Guyanese counterparts that they are here on serious business. They will be anxious to overcome their local counterparts to assume the enviable position of top Caribbean country. This is easier said than done as the local selectors have unleashed a power squad that is focused and determined to retain the pride of the nation.

The organizers staged a press conference at Windjammer Restaurant yesterday morning and those in attendance included President of the Suriname Boxing Association, Remie Burke and his Secretary Ricardo Morris. They both thanked and congratulated the GBA for organizing the tournament and dubbed it a step towards further development of boxing in Caricom.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, officially welcomed the visitors and urged them to maintain a high level of discipline and camaraderie even amidst their anxiety to procure top accolades for their respective country. Promoters, Seon Bristol and Alford McDonald, also attended the function and while echoing Ninvalle’s sentiments, urged the participants to give of their best.

In total, there will be fifteen bouts as the organizers have also matched the skills of several local pugilists against each other in what is expected to be no hold barred affairs. In the international bouts Omar Pollard (Guy) will battle Steven Lin (Sur) in the 51kgs division, while Keevin Allicock (Guy) battles Surinamese, Oubrich Venloo in the 52kgs class. Local pugilist, Richard Subratte, will eventually get the opportunity to show off his wares when he battles Surinamese, Stefon Van Ommeren, in the 49kgs division. Caribbean best boxer, Christopher Moore, will be anxious to further endorse this tab when he squares off with Surinamese, Fitzgerald King, in the 60kgs division, while Jason Bakker (Guy) will look to extend his winning streak against Marlon Leming (Sur) in the 91kgs category.

The all local affairs will see Sean Graham (FYF) taking on Oxford Moses (HE), while Shaquille Codogan (HE) will match skills with Travis Inverary (FYF). Junior Hyman (ESSE) will then match skills with Isaiah Moore (FYF) moments before Shaquille Wright (ESSE) takes on Kevin Mullings (HE). Julius Kesney (RHJ) matches gloves with Deshon Elcock (ESSE), while Joshua Corbin (Carryl) opposes Richard Lanferman (ESSE).

Akeel Mounter (ESSE) battles Duel Augustine (PRBG) while Kelon Isaacs (PRBG) squares off with Romano Clarke (G.D.F). Colin Lewis (G.D.F) goes up against Joel Williamson (RHJ), while Desmond Amsterdam (G.D.F) brings the curtains down when he opposes policeman, Dennis Thomas.

Fans can enjoy this action packed card for just $1,000 for a ringside seat while general admission is $500. The first bell will be sounded at 20:00hrs.