Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017 reaches later stage

Feb 19, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel is staging its 2017 Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. courts. Play continued on day three

Taylor Fernandes plays off the glass against Javid Rahaman at the GT Club on Friday night. (Photos by Sean Devers)

with several exciting and closely fought matches and the event is scheduled to conclude today.
The Open category has reached the semi final stage with the conclusion of the four quarter final matches. Veteran player Dennis Dias (+10) spectacular run came to an end when he succumbed in straight games to Adam Alves (+7) 10 – 15, 9 – 15. However, the Dias family, had some reason to celebrate when Deje Dias (-2), the only minus handicap player remaining in the draw outplayed Steven Persaud (+9) in two close games 15 – 13, 15 – 13. Javid Rahaman (+5) proved to be too strong for Taylor Fernandes (+4) winning 15 – 6, 15 – 8. The last quarter final match saw two junior players, Daniel Islam (+3) and Alex Cheeks(+3) renewing their rivalry and this time it was Daniel who would come out the victor with a hard fought 15 – 14, 15 – 8 win.
In category A, defending champion Samuel Ince-Carvahal (-8) had another straight set win this time over Chad De Abreu (+10) 15 – 12, 15 – 14, while Madison Fernandes (+5) was an easy winner over Jason Gomes (+7) 15 – 11, 15 – 12.
Kirsten Gomes (+5) was victorious over Osmond Mack (+11) winning 15 – 8, 15 – 6, while Abosaide Cadogan (+5) was a comfortable winner against Lucas Persaud (+13) 15 – 8, 15 – 8. Aliyah Persaud (+7) made light work of Haley Carpenter (+10) winning in straight games 15 – 3, 15 – 6.
Results of the other matches played on the evening were as follows:
Category A
Liam Carpenter (+10) defeated Noah Rahaman (+13) 15 – 6, 15 – 4
Gianni Carpenter (-6) defeated Dhiven Persaud (+13) 15 – 14, 15 – 13
Open category plate

Ryan Rahaman (right) battle Johnathon Antczak on Friday night at the GT Club.

Regan Pollard (-14) defeated Tony Farnum (+11) 15 – 14, 4 – 15, 15 – 12
Jonathan Antczak (+7) beat Ryan Rahaman (+7) 15 – 12, 15 – 8
Douglas De Groot (+7) beat Robin Low (+11) 15 – 7, 15 – 10
Joe Mekdeci (+4) beat Sarah Lewis (+10) 15 – 13, 15 – 12
Category A plate
Beau Fernandes (+11) beat Joshua Verney (+13) 15 – 8, 15 – 5
Nathan Rahaman (+10) defeated Jahcinta Adams (+12) 15 – 5, 15 – 8
Zachary Persaud (+7) beat Teija Edwards (+11) 15 – 9, 15 – 5
Isabella Ramjohn (+12) defeated Javed Saul (+13) 14 – 15, 15 – 13, 15 – 13
Nicholas Verwey (+10) beat Aishani Persaud (+13) 15 – 7, 15 – 13
Mikhail Persaud (+10) beat Grant Fernandes (+13) 15 – 5, 15 – 6
Louis Da Silva (+9) beat Beau Fernandes (+11) 15 – 3, 15 – 5
Matches continue today with the finals of all categories starting at 11.00 am.

