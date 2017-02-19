All set for Champion of champions Pools today

Shooters Club is set to stage its grand champion of champions pools competition today at the Grand Central Sports Bar, popularly known as Jerries Bar, located at Grove Public Road. The action starts at 1:00pm and the competition promises to be keen with most of the leading players looking to cash in on the attractive cash prizes on offer.

At stake is a first prize of $100,000 with $40,000 and $20,000 set aside for the 2nd and 3rd place finishers, along with trophies.

Sponsors for this event include Banks DIH Ltd, Truck Masters, Jagroops Auto Electrical Establishment, Supreme Petroleum, Jerries Bar and Rasta Auto Spares.