26th R&R Int. 11 Race National Park Cycle Meet…De Nobrega outsprints Eastman and Agard to take top spot; Crawford is juvenile winner

Paul De Nobrega of Digicel Team Evolution comfortably outsprinted Hamza Eastman of

Team Coco’s and Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Shaquelle Agard in a three-way battle to win the feature School Boys and Invitation 35-lap race when the 26th annual R&R International 11 Race National Park Meet was held yesterday.

In blistering sunshine, De Nobrega blazed to a memorable win as he stopped the clock at One Hour 15 Minutes 31.96 Seconds in the race that attracted 30 starters including Guyana Cycling Federation President, Horace Burrowes.

Closing out the top six positions were Jamal John (Team Coco’s), Andrew Hicks (United) and 2016 winner, Michael Anthony (Unattached) in that order.

Trojan Cycle Club’s Romello Crawford topped his juvenile counterparts to win the 10 lap contest in 21 Minutes 36.87 Seconds. Curtis Dey and Briton John followed Crawford to the line in that order.

R&R International, which also sponsors a road race to go along with the National Park Meet each year, will be doing so Saturday next. It is usually held on the West Demerara but organizer Hassan Mohamed has informed that due to road rehabilitation works there, it would now be held on the East Coast peadlling off from Ocean View International Hotel to Mahaica and back from 07:30hrs.

Cyclists will today turn their attention to the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial race, the first of three stages being contested today in the Ancient County of Berbice.

Following are the full results from yesterday’s National Park 11 Race Meet:

Race Laps Placing

BMX Boys 6-9 2 Ajani Cutting, Antonio Vandenburg, Rawle Crawford

BMX 12-14 3 Taran Garbarran

12-14 Boys and Girls 3 Kenwyn Collins, David Hicks

Veterans Under-50 5 Ian Jackson (11m 49.69s), Korace Burrowes, Lennox

Jackman

Veterans Over-50 5 Andrew Spencer, Linden Blackman, Kennard Lovell

Juveniles 10 Romello Crawford (21m 36.87s), Curtis Dey, Briton John

Mountain Bikes 5 Wayne Nurse (13m 26s), Ryan Canterbury

School boys & Invitation 35 Paul De Nobrega (1h 15m 31.96s), Hamza Eastman,

Shaquelle Agard, Jamal John, Andrew Hicks, Michael

Anthony