Tucville Secondary overcome Queenstown Secondary by two runs

Tucville Secondary defeated Queenstown Secondary by two runs when the Ministry of Education National Sports Commission Al Sport and Tour Promotion Windball tournament continued recently.

Batting first in the male category, Tucville Secondary managed 69-1 with Godfrey Phillips scoring 46. Queenstown were limited to 67-5 in reply. Jonathan Bacchus made 34 and Fidel Persaud 11.

St. Stanislaus beat Lodge Secondary by 35 runs. St. Stanislaus took first strike and posted 89 without lost. Veeraj Persaud struck 59 while Rene Hutson got 29. Lodge Secondary made 54-1 in reply. Akeem Williams scored 26 and Omally Barton 18.

Christ Church got the better of Central High School by 54 runs. Christ Church Secondary scored 127 without lost, batting first. Alphius Bookie cracked 73 while Anel Tilku made 58. Central High School were restricted to 77-3 in response. Deonarine Tiwari and Shaquan Calib made 24 each while Indejit Nanan contributed 15.

Valmiki Vidalaya High School beat St. Mary’s Secondary by six runs. Valmiki Vidalaya High took first knock and mustered 77-2 with Jonathan Ramjattan scoring 58. St. Mary’s replied with 71-5; Stephon Wilson got 35.

In the female category, Lodge Secondary overcame Carmel Secondary by three runs. Batting first, Lodge Secondary made 72-5. Timika Devonish got 22, Cia Dover 16 and Sheneisa Bowen 10. Carmel Secondary managed 69-4 in reply. Aliayha Johnson made 10.

Christ Church defeated Central High by 13 runs. Christ Church batted first and scored 83-1. Bibi Mohamed scored 37 and Keiara Phillips 32. Central High got to 70-4 in reply. Safisha Austin and Thanifo Quallis made 22 apiece.

St. Stanislaus College beat Queen’s College by 43 runs. St. Stanislaus took first turn at the crease and rattled up 103-2. Omadvi Mango struck 42 and Cherub Arthur 34. Queen’s College made 60-5 in reply. Naiomi Sampson got 16.

Annandale Secondary went down to President’s College by 37 runs. President’s College piled up 132-2, batting first. Otefa Alfred scored 44, Jennifer Parks made 32 and Gaitree 30. Annandale Secondary were restricted to 95-1 in reply. Shemika Edwards made 39 and Ruthann Griffith 28.