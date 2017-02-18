Latest update February 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tain domestic worker execution…Alleged female mastermind turns self in

Feb 18, 2017 News 0

The woman who was wanted in connection with the murder of domestic worker and mother of four

Murdered: Leelawattie Mohamed

Leelawattie Mohamed of 149 Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, has turned herself in to the authorities at the Criminal Investigations Unit, Whim Police Station.
According to Divisional Commander Ian Amsterdam, the woman, who owns a business, was accompanied by her attorney Chandra Sohan. She was immediately detained.
Amsterdam also disclosed that investigators have in their possession surveillance footage of the woman at a hotel in New Amsterdam with one of the accused charged for the murder. She also reportedly admitted to being present at the hotel with the individual. The Commander further stated that ranks will be working around the clock to obtain more information from the female suspect within the 72-hour time frame. She is currently under arrest assisting investigators.
Initial reports had stated that the woman was the mastermind who hired and paid Andre James aka Tattoo Man, Oliver Permaul aka Barber, his wife Nazeema Permaul, Rohan Johnson aka “Jamaicee” to execute Leelawattie Mohamed, after she found out that her husband was having an affair with the now dead woman.
She reportedly promised $4 Million to complete the job, but only $400,000 was allegedly paid to Permaul and his wife to pay James and Johnson, a Jamaican National. Johnson, who is said to have been the gunman, after collecting his share reportedly made a visit to a furniture store to make a down payment on an item with his girlfriend Shabiki Alert-Thompson.
All of the accused were charged on Wednesday for the capital offence of murder, they were remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on March 4.
Investigations continue.

More in this category

Sports

FIFA pleased with work of Forde and GFF – FIFA Director Véron Mosengo-Omba

FIFA pleased with work of Forde and GFF – FIFA Director Véron...

Feb 18, 2017

By Franklin Wilson Offering words of encouragement on behalf of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Director of Member Associations & Development for Africa and the Caribbean, Mr. Véron...
Read More
Man United legend Dwight Yorke ‘DENIED’ access to Donald Trump’s USA due to ‘Iranian stamp in his passport’

Man United legend Dwight Yorke ‘DENIED’...

Feb 18, 2017

Strong Suriname boxing team arrive in Guyana

Strong Suriname boxing team arrive in Guyana

Feb 18, 2017

Exciting softball action set for Lusignan today

Exciting softball action set for Lusignan today

Feb 18, 2017

St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary overcome Diamond Secondary

St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary overcome...

Feb 18, 2017

Preparations completed for Nand Persaud Sky Plus one day Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Preparations completed for Nand Persaud Sky Plus...

Feb 18, 2017

Milo football resumes today and tomorrow

Milo football resumes today and tomorrow

Feb 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch