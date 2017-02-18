Tain domestic worker execution…Alleged female mastermind turns self in

The woman who was wanted in connection with the murder of domestic worker and mother of four

Leelawattie Mohamed of 149 Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, has turned herself in to the authorities at the Criminal Investigations Unit, Whim Police Station.

According to Divisional Commander Ian Amsterdam, the woman, who owns a business, was accompanied by her attorney Chandra Sohan. She was immediately detained.

Amsterdam also disclosed that investigators have in their possession surveillance footage of the woman at a hotel in New Amsterdam with one of the accused charged for the murder. She also reportedly admitted to being present at the hotel with the individual. The Commander further stated that ranks will be working around the clock to obtain more information from the female suspect within the 72-hour time frame. She is currently under arrest assisting investigators.

Initial reports had stated that the woman was the mastermind who hired and paid Andre James aka Tattoo Man, Oliver Permaul aka Barber, his wife Nazeema Permaul, Rohan Johnson aka “Jamaicee” to execute Leelawattie Mohamed, after she found out that her husband was having an affair with the now dead woman.

She reportedly promised $4 Million to complete the job, but only $400,000 was allegedly paid to Permaul and his wife to pay James and Johnson, a Jamaican National. Johnson, who is said to have been the gunman, after collecting his share reportedly made a visit to a furniture store to make a down payment on an item with his girlfriend Shabiki Alert-Thompson.

All of the accused were charged on Wednesday for the capital offence of murder, they were remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on March 4.

Investigations continue.