Strong Suriname boxing team arrive in Guyana

Feb 18, 2017

A strong Suriname boxing team arrived in Guyana yesterday afternoon bent on returning to the Dutch speaking country with pride and glory. Four boxers and three officials are in the country to participate in the Guyana Boxing

Here the Suriname team with president of the Suriname Boxing Association Remie Burke (left) and Secretary Ricardo Morris (right) pose for a photograph.

Association BrisMac Promotions Nuff Cuff competition which will be held tomorrow at the National Gymnasium.
Accompanying the Suriname team are president of the Suriname Boxing Association Remie Burke and secretary Ricardo Morris.
Admission to the fights will be $1,000 for the VIP section and $500 for general admission. Mr. Bristol further said that the organizers will place a high premium on punctuality and the first bell will be sounded at 20:00hrs sharp.

