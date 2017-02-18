Strong Suriname boxing team arrive in Guyana

Latest update February 18th, 2017 12:35 AM
A strong Suriname boxing team arrived in Guyana yesterday afternoon bent on returning to the Dutch speaking country with pride and glory. Four boxers and three officials are in the country to participate in the Guyana Boxing
Association BrisMac Promotions Nuff Cuff competition which will be held tomorrow at the National Gymnasium.
Accompanying the Suriname team are president of the Suriname Boxing Association Remie Burke and secretary Ricardo Morris.
Admission to the fights will be $1,000 for the VIP section and $500 for general admission. Mr. Bristol further said that the organizers will place a high premium on punctuality and the first bell will be sounded at 20:00hrs sharp.
Feb 18, 2017By Franklin Wilson Offering words of encouragement on behalf of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Director of Member Associations & Development for Africa and the Caribbean, Mr. Véron...
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Rewind the tape to two months ago; the very American border officials that are harassing Canadians crossing into the... more
It will take a lot more than letter-writing for the government to erase the perception that there has been witch-hunting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The global US television company, Cable News Network (CNN), broadcast the first part of a Sir... more