St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary overcome Diamond Secondary

When action continued in the 2016/2017 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society/ Ministry Of Education/ National Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL), St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary continued their winning streak when they defeated the East Bank Demerara Zone Champions, Diamond Secondary, to secure the Upper Demerara/East Bank District title.

Diamond Secondary, having travelled to the Bayroc ground in Upper Demerara, appeared somewhat unpremeditated, as they took the decision to bat, when clearly their approach to batting seemed unprepared to set St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary a challenging total. The Cuthbert’s Mission bowlers, once again went about their task in an assertive and professional manner, unsettling the Diamond Secondary batsmen and making scoring a very uncertain exercise.

Diamond were sent packing for 111 in 19.4 overs from their allotted 30 overs. Romario Persaud and Joel Craig made 19 each with the former hitting two sixes and the latter three fours and one six. Bowling for St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Zak Ferreira grabbed 4 for 28 runs off 4 overs, Mark Clenkian had 2 for 22 of 3.4, and Paul Henry 2 for 10 from one over.

In reply St. Cuthbert’s Mission reached their target with 2 wickets to spare off 19.4 overs. Zak Ferreira, turned in a good all round performance, by hitting 32 which included 4 fours and one six, while Elroy Dundas made 24 which included 4 fours and one six.

Bowling for Diamond Secondary Joel Craig grabbed 4 for 25 from 5.4 overs, while Mavindra Dindyal took 3 for 23 from 6 overs.

The win for St. Cuthbert’s Secondary meant that they will now face the winner of the West Demerara District on February 24 at Meten-meer Zorg between Saraswat Secondary and West Demerara Secondary.

On Monday, Chase Academy will meet Charlestown Secondary to determine the Georgetown District champion; the winner will meet East Coast District Champion either Mahaicony Secondary or IBE. The match between East Bank Essequibo Zone Champions, Parika Salem and host Leguan Secondary was rained out without a ball being bowled. This match will now be played on February 22.