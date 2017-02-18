Preparations completed for Nand Persaud Sky Plus one day Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Preparations have been completed and all systems are in place for the one day Sprint Classic Horserace meet organised by the Nand Persaud Group of Companies through its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group.

The event, which is slated for tomorrow at the Company’s racing facilities at No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice has so far seen over 65 entries.

The seven-race card has over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives available.

The meet which is dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic” will once again see the horses running in a straight line from start to finish.

The races will be 880, 660 and 440 yards.

The events listed for the day will see horses competing in the feature D and lower event over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy.

Among some of the horses entered so far are the likes of – Golden Blue Echo, Fire In Line, Climate Change, Release the Beast, Red and Lovely firing for the top prize of $400,000 and trophy over 880.

The event for animals classified E maiden and F and lower has the likes of Honey Flow, Light Up Canada, Wichie Poo, Passion For Song and Brave Sky in contention over 660 yards for a top prize of $320,000 and trophy.

The H and lower 880 yards event for a winning take of $300,000 and trophy sees -Amazing Run, Quiet Storm, Miss Kristina, Jumbo’s Gift and Rant entered so far.

I 3 and lower gallop has the likes of She’s So Special, Plane Land, Royal Cash, Amazon Warrior and Red Region looking to heat up the track for a winning take of $240,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

There is an event for 3 Years maiden and animals born and bred in Guyana and the West Indies as they match skills over 660 yards for a $200,000 top prize and trophy with Genuine Risk, The Rock, Miss Anjalie, Wichie Poo, and Royal Paymaster among the runners entered.

The L Class and lower contest is expected to be a heated affair with likes of – Blue Lightening, Black Devil, Blacka, Blondie, and Easy Lion expected to make it difficult for the rest of the field over 880 yards for the first prize of $105,000 and trophy.

There is also an event for animals classifieds LL with the likes of Public Enemy, Lucky Lucky, High Moon, Physical Disturbance, and Golden Sang looking for their share of luck on race day also over 880 yards for a take home of $100,000 and trophy.

The event will be run under the rules of the Sky Plus Incorporated.

Among the major sponsors are Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall, 4 R Bearing and Belts (Ricky) of Georgetown, Vimal Ganesh Service Station and Trucking Service, Ishmail Poultry Farm, Annirude Ramcharitar Constructions, Think About The Future Trucking Service, Jerry Outar Home of Rewinding, NTN television, Office Express Office Supplies, Prem’s Electrical Services and Little Rock Television Station. The Coordinator is Mohendra Persaud. (Samuel Whyte)