People lying and Jagdeo charging

De strangest thing happening these days. Fuh one, every day somebody house ketching fire. How this happening people don’t know. Wha dem know is that de whole thing start wid a man who get jealous and bun down he house because he wife go out. Another one wait till he wife drop to sleep then he bun down de house.wid she inside.
But dem have stranger things happening. City Hall keep a press conference to explain all de things that happening. Is nuff people protesting. People who never had de courage to go pun de road when Jagdeo was president suddenly get brave because dem know that nobody would call out de police. But in Jagdeo time, since people line up was de police in riot gear to confront dem. Dem boys seh that freedom mek de parking meter people talk stupidness. De first thing dem do was to tell people how de Board of Directors fire Cush. That was no problem until dem boys realize that de Board had only two people which mean that Cush had to vote to fire heself.
But de parking meter man seh how de Board got more than two people and how dem deh all over de world. Now dem boys want to know how much Smart City Solutions dem have.
One reporter ask de people if he can name all de directors. De man better than Jagdeo when it come to secrecy. De man tell de reporter that she got to wait till he file de matter in de registry.
But is de same registry seh how de parking meter company only got two people pun de Board. De parking meter people get ketch wid dem pants down.
And dem boys seh if people think that is strange, wait till dem hear that Jagdeo planning to file criminal charges against some government Ministers. Old people got a saying that do fuh do is not obeah.
Soulja Bai plan to charge Jagdeo and he Ministers but he tekking too long, suh Jagdeo gun charge he people first. There will be nuff confusion. Jagdeo might even charge dem boys.
Talk half and wait fuh more strange happenings.

