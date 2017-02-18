Night club shooting…Manager, other staffers charged with attempting to obstruct justice

Andre Rochford, the Manager of Club Privilege, and two other staffers of the club were yesterday released on $700,000 bail each, after being indicted on a charge of attempting to obstruct the course of justice. They appeared yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge is in relation to a shooting incident that occurred at the night club last month, for which its staffers allegedly attempted to cover up by deleting closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the night club’s digital video recorder (DVR).

Rochford, 43, of 28 Victoria Street, Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago; Keisha Phillips, of Republic Park, East Bank Demerara and technician, Ronald O’Brien of D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman and pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

Particulars of the charge stated that on January 8, at Main Street, they willfully attempted to obstruct the course of justice, by deleting CCTV footage depicting a shooting incident, which took place on that same day.

It was reported that staffers of the night club attempted to cover-up the shooting.

However, their efforts reportedly unraveled after detectives found bits and pieces of evidence. According to reports, the staffers of the night club were arrested after it was discovered by police that evidence had been tampered with.

This occurred after the management of the hotel agreed to cooperate with the police and assist them with video footage of what transpired at the club on the day in question.

Kaieteur News understands that the staffers were arrested after it was discovered that someone tampered with the wiring inside of the DVR to prevent the police from having access to any footage.

Reports are that after the device failed to come on, a rank who is trained in computer repairs was called from Police Headquarters to inspect the device, and it was there that he discovered that it had been tampered with.

Based on reports, there was an argument between two persons in the club which resulted in one of them pulling out a gun and opening fire, causing persons inside the club to run for their lives.

On Wednesday, former murder accused Leon Duncan called ‘Whistle’ of Festival City, South Ruimveldt, was charged and remanded to jail in relation to the shooting at the night club.

The charge against him alleged that on January 8, at Main Street, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Seon Nedd, with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, told the court that Police Corporal Jordan went to Club Privilege on the day in question and spoke with Rochford and Phillips.

Gonsalves said that the police rank requested to have CCTV footage from the night club and were told by the two that they were not in a position to give it out.

According to the prosecutor, Rochford and Phillips told the police rank that only the technician could grant them their request. The court was told by Gonsalves that the police rank left and went back to the club later on in the day to view the CCTV footage and it was discovered that some of it had been deleted.

The trio was represented by attorney Mark Waldron, who begged the Magistrate for a reduction in the bail sum. However, the request was turned down by Magistrate Latchman, who told the defendants to return to court on March 10.

In January, Rochford pleaded guilty to an immigration offence and was fined $15,000.