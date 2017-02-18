New Era Clash of the Champions at MSC Hard court today

Latest update February 18th, 2017 12:25 AM
Sparta Boss hunting championship glory
The New Entertainment/Eyefull Entertainment, Stag Beer Futsal Clash of the Champions continues
today at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard court with what is scheduled to be the grand finale of the two-night event.
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) approved event will see leading Futsal stars Sparta Boss hunting more glory as the look to wrap up the championship with a win against Dave and Celena’s Hustlers when the pair collide in tonight’s main attraction. Sparta led by hat-tricks from Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson and Devon ‘The Tormentor’ Millington, brushed aside the Hustlers challenge 12-7 when the first leg of the finals was held in Georgetown at the National Gymnasium last weekend.
Other action tonight will see Silver Bullets versus Goods Sellers and Town Cars (Georgetown taxi drivers) take on Linden bus (Linden bus drivers) among others in the preliminary action.
Both Sparta Boss and Hustlers have strong fan bases and many are expected to throng the venue to witness tonight’s action and support their favourites.
