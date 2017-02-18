Milo football resumes today and tomorrow

Latest update February 18th, 2017 12:25 AM

Action in this year’s Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes today and tomorrow with four matches planned for each day, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Part of the action in this year’s Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition.

In today’s fixtures, Richard Ishmael Secondary take on Brickdam Secondary at 11:00hrs and this will be followed by the clash between Christ Church Secondary and Cummings Lodge Secondary.
South Ruimveldt Secondary then battle with Queenstown Secondary from 14:00hrs, before Sir Leon Lessons and Carmel Secondary square off in the final game of the day.
In tomorrow’s fixtures, North Georgetown Secondary and Central High get things started, before Dolphin Secondary and School of the Nations lock horns in the game that follows.
At 14:00hrs, Mae’s tackle St. George’s Secondary, before Queen’s College and Tutorial Secondary engagement bring the curtains down for the day.
The top two finishers in each group will advance to the elimination round. The championship is slated to conclude on April 23rd.
Winner of the tourney will collect $500,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed sides will receive $300,000,$200,000 and $100,000 respectively towards a similar endeavour and trophies.

