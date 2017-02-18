Man United legend Dwight Yorke ‘DENIED’ access to Donald Trump’s USA due to ‘Iranian stamp in his passport’

UK Mirror – Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke was “denied entry into the US” under Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban after playing in a charity match in Iran.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys tweeted the former footballer had been prevented from passing through customs and immigration at Miami on a recent visit.

Directing his anger towards the American President, Keys wrote: “Well done @realDonaldTrump. Man U ambassador Dwight Yorke denied transit access to Miami cause he has Iranian stamp in passport. #crazy”.

Yorke, an Old Trafford ambassador, had played in a charity match in Tehran in August 2015.

The former Aston Villa, Sunderland and Blackburn star played for the World Stars including Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo and Pauleta against a team of Iranian Internationals.

Money raised from the game was donated to sufferers of multiple sclerosis.

President Trump passed a controversial executive order on January 27 banning entry to the States for travellers from seven Muslim countries including those who have visited those nations. The countries on the list were Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Trump’s ban was to last for 90 days before he suffered humiliation when it was overturned first by a US district and then on appeal by a panel of three judges from the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump has vowed he will make sure his order goes through.

Yorke was seen on Thursday night working as a pundit for beIN Sports during Manchester United’s 3-0 win against St Etienne in the Europa League.

He joined Keys who works as the senior football anchor for the Middle East based channel.

Yorke, 45, has been a regular visitor to the States throughout his career playing in internationals for Trinidad and Tobago as well as a number of exhibition matches.

After joining from Aston Villa in 1998, the father-of-one enjoyed a prolific four years under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, scoring 65 goals in 147 games in all competitions.

He won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the 1998/99 Champions League title before moving on to Blackburn in 2002.

Yorke had a high-profile relationship with Katie Price going on to have a son, Harvey, in May 2002.

The couple endured a bitter break up with the footballer denying paternity until Price proved it by DNA tests.