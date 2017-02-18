Former Magistrate Leslie Sobers to head new GNBA Board

Cabinet has approved the appointment of a new board of directors for the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA). Chairing the board will be former Magistrate and practicing attorney-at-law, Leslie Sobers.

This was announced yesterday to the media by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon during a post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Harmon also disclosed that the other GNBA board members are Scheherazade Khan , Dr. Rovin Deodat, Jocelyne Josiah, Aretha Campbell, Joel Persid Edmond and a representative or nominee from the Opposition, People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

The new board will serve for a period of two years, from February 1, 2017 to January 1, 2019.

Kaieteur News asked the Minister if he had any indication as to who the PPP’s nominee might be for the GNBA Board. He answered in the negative. He is hopeful, however, that the Opposition will send the name of its nominee in due course.

The new board will have its hands full with not only repairing the image of the entity, but also continuing with crucial work that was left off by the previous board.

The previous GNBA Board was deemed to be the most unproductive of the boards under the APNU+AFC administration. In fact, the Board did absolutely nothing of consequence since it was installed.

The Authority is now months late on a promised implementation of new regulations that were to bring order to the Broadcasting sector. Those regulations were supposed to force broadcasters who are holding “illegal” licences granted to them by former President Bharrat Jagdeo, to surrender their licences and to reapply under a new structure which was supposed to be free from any form of corruption or nepotism.