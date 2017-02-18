Exciting softball action set for Lusignan today

The Lusignan Community Centre ground is expected to come alive today when the Mon Repos

Market Vendors Development Committee (MRMVDC) hosts its inaugural Softball Cricket extravaganza featuring top players from Georgetown and East Coast Demerara.

The days’ activities will commence at 14:00hrs with an Over-50 game between Georgetown and East Coast Demerara. This will be followed by a female and male Open and male Master’s competition that will conclude under lights. The event is being organised to raise funds for the refurbishing of the Mon Repos market which houses more than 1000 vendors. Each player will be rewarded with medals for their participation while trophies will be given for outstanding individual performances.

So far, 10 Masters’ teams have indicated their willingness to participate in the 10 overs a-side competition that has an entrance fee of $20,000.

The Georgetown Over 50 team will come from; Ricky Deonarain, Ryan Singh, Ramesh Sunich, Laurie Singh, Richard Persaud, Mahendra Hardyal, Wayne Jones, Lakeram Singh, Divekanand Ramsaywack, Ramchand Ragbeer, Imtiaz Mohammed, Colin Greaves, Daram Persaud, Peter Persaud, Danny Mohanram, Longsford Klass and Ramjit Singh (Manager).

East Coast Demerara Over 50 team reads; Eion Abel, David Harper, Vinod Lall, Wallack Joseph, Kennard Luke, Hakeem Majid, Satro Seeraj, Lakeram Barleow, Raymond Karim, Vijay Baljit, Jaggarnauth Singh, Ishwer Parsram, R. Ramchand, Hemanchal Mangra, Jailall Deodatt, Sheik Mohamed and Ramesh Parsram (Manager/Player).

Among the sponsors on board are Fitness 53, Why Pay More Trading, Guyana Stationery, Naresh Grocery, Chand’s Printery, Dovie’s Trucking Service, Noble House Seafoods, K&A Indian Fashion, Lambada Sports Bar, L. Mohabir Cambio and Ramo.

Teams may contact MRMVDC chairman, Kishan Sarwan on 648-9772 or cricket co-ordinator Seeraj Bhimsain on 647-2840 for more information.