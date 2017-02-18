Dindyal is new President of Enterprise Busta SC

Latest update February 18th, 2017 12:25 AM
Parmanand Dindyal was elected President of the Enterprise Busta Sports Club
when the body held its Annual General Meeting recently.
Rajesh Bachan will serve as the Vice Chairman; Chanderpaul Tekarran is the Secretary, Rohan Mangal Treasurer, Hansraj Sookdeo Assistant Secretary\Treasurer and Kavita Yadram Public Relations Officer.
The committee members are Pradesh Balkishun and Pradesh Kishore.
Feb 18, 2017UK Mirror – Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke was “denied entry into the US” under Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban after playing in a charity match in Iran. Former Sky Sports...
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Rewind the tape to two months ago; the very American border officials that are harassing Canadians crossing into the... more
It will take a lot more than letter-writing for the government to erase the perception that there has been witch-hunting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The global US television company, Cable News Network (CNN), broadcast the first part of a Sir... more