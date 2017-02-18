Dindyal is new President of Enterprise Busta SC

Parmanand Dindyal was elected President of the Enterprise Busta Sports Club

when the body held its Annual General Meeting recently.

Rajesh Bachan will serve as the Vice Chairman; Chanderpaul Tekarran is the Secretary, Rohan Mangal Treasurer, Hansraj Sookdeo Assistant Secretary\Treasurer and Kavita Yadram Public Relations Officer.

The committee members are Pradesh Balkishun and Pradesh Kishore.