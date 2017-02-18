Latest update February 18th, 2017 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DCC partners with GFSCA for concrete pitches

Feb 18, 2017 Sports 0

Following the successful hosting of the Guyana Softball Cup 6, the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) has partnered with the Demerara Cricket Club for the construction of two concrete pitches

Works being carried out at the concrete pitches at DCC.

which will be used during the rainy season.
The initiative, which is the brainchild of Ricky Deonarain, Vice President of the GFSCA, was also funded by the West Indies Cricket Board during its initial stage. The cost for the finishing pitches is being borne by the GFSCA and DCC.
President of the club Alfred Mentore lauded the GFSCA for their backing, adding that they have already contributed in a very tangible way with the erection of permanent lights at the venue.
Mentore said that plans are in the making to erect a housing and storage facility adjacent to the concrete pitches, but they would have to seek permission from the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.
Meanwhile, DCC Head Coach Garvin Nedd said it was a wonderful gesture by the two entities for which he is very grateful. “It’s a wonderful undertaking by the club and GFSCA. Definitely we know that the weather pattern is difficult throughout the course of the year so this would serve me well,” he added.
The strips which are located on the eastern part of the venue are being constructed at 66’ with a bowlers run up. It will also be built above the usual flood level to accommodate training in the raining seasons.

More in this category

Sports

Man United legend Dwight Yorke ‘DENIED’ access to Donald Trump’s USA due to ‘Iranian stamp in his passport’

Man United legend Dwight Yorke ‘DENIED’ access to Donald...

Feb 18, 2017

UK Mirror – Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke was “denied entry into the US” under Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban after playing in a charity match in Iran. Former Sky Sports...
Read More
Strong Suriname boxing team arrive in Guyana

Strong Suriname boxing team arrive in Guyana

Feb 18, 2017

Exciting softball action set for Lusignan today

Exciting softball action set for Lusignan today

Feb 18, 2017

St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary overcome Diamond Secondary

St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary overcome...

Feb 18, 2017

Preparations completed for Nand Persaud Sky Plus one day Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Preparations completed for Nand Persaud Sky Plus...

Feb 18, 2017

Milo football resumes today and tomorrow

Milo football resumes today and tomorrow

Feb 18, 2017

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017…Nyron Joseph falters on second outing

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament...

Feb 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch