DCC partners with GFSCA for concrete pitches

Following the successful hosting of the Guyana Softball Cup 6, the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) has partnered with the Demerara Cricket Club for the construction of two concrete pitches

which will be used during the rainy season.

The initiative, which is the brainchild of Ricky Deonarain, Vice President of the GFSCA, was also funded by the West Indies Cricket Board during its initial stage. The cost for the finishing pitches is being borne by the GFSCA and DCC.

President of the club Alfred Mentore lauded the GFSCA for their backing, adding that they have already contributed in a very tangible way with the erection of permanent lights at the venue.

Mentore said that plans are in the making to erect a housing and storage facility adjacent to the concrete pitches, but they would have to seek permission from the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.

Meanwhile, DCC Head Coach Garvin Nedd said it was a wonderful gesture by the two entities for which he is very grateful. “It’s a wonderful undertaking by the club and GFSCA. Definitely we know that the weather pattern is difficult throughout the course of the year so this would serve me well,” he added.

The strips which are located on the eastern part of the venue are being constructed at 66’ with a bowlers run up. It will also be built above the usual flood level to accommodate training in the raining seasons.