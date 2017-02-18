Latest update February 18th, 2017 12:25 AM

Colts, Ravens set up clash for GABA ‘League of Champions’ Division I title

Feb 18, 2017 Sports 0

-Best-of-Three Final starts tonight at Sports Hall

Current National Basketball Champions, Bounty Colts and the 2014 national champs, Dyna’s Ravens

Dominic Vincente

have set up a scintillating finale for the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ Division I title.
Colts defeated Plaisance Guardians 66-56 with national players, guard, Shelroy Thomas putting up 19 points and centre Shane Webster adding 15. Jamal Weekes had a double-double 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Stanton Rose added 11 points.
For Guardians, guard Nikkoloi Smith scored 12 points with Malcolm Powdar adding 10, to deny Plaisance another title bid at the Cliff Anderson Sports aHaHall Thursday night; guard, Marlon Chesney finished with nine points, while Trenton Woolford had eight.
In the other semi-final game, Ravens’ raging hot offence continued to dismiss opposition with guard, Dominic Vincente pouring in 30 points for an 88-66 win against Pepsi Sonics. National guard, Ryan Stephney had 20 points, while Carlos Edwards added 13.
For Pepsi, Trevor Smith scored 26 points, while Earl O’Neil had a double-double 15 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Lovell scored 11 points and eight rebounds with Aubrey Austin finishing the game with eight points.
Colts and Ravens will now play in a best-of-three final that begins tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to decide the title.

Sports

