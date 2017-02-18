Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017…Nyron Joseph falters on second outing

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel launched its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. courts. Play continued on day two with several closely fought matches.

In the Open category there was another major upset when top seeded Nyron Joseph (-22) went down in straight games to Adam Alves (+7) 11 – 15, 12 – 15. Joseph had opened on day one with an easy victory against Jonathan Antczak (+7) 15 –13, 15-13.

Veteran player Dennis Dias (+10) continued his good run with a hard fought victory over Mike Atherly (+10) 13 – 15, 15 – 8, 15 – 7, while top junior players Daniel Islam and Alex Cheeks both had straight set wins over their opponents. Daniel Islam (+3) defeated Johnathon De Groot (+11) 15 – 10, 15 – 12 while Alex Cheeks (+3) beat Theron Mohabeer (+7) 15 – 6, 15 – 11. Deje Dias (-2), the only player left in the Open category with a minus handicap, defeated Johan Da Silva (+10) 15 – 13, 15 – 13.

In category A defending champion Samuel Ince-Carvahal (-8) had a straight set win over James Mekdeci (+7) 15 – 12, 15 – 14 while Madison Fernandes (+5) was a comfortable winner over Zachary Persaud (+7) 15 – 3, 15 – 5. Kirsten Gomes (+5) was also an easy winner over Louis Da Silva (+9) 15 – 6, 15 – 5 while Abosaide Cadogan (+5) was also a winner against Nicholas Verway (+10) 15 – 6, 15 – 7.

Results of the other matches played on the evening were as follows:

Open category

Javid Rahaman (+5) beat Narendra Singh (+10) 15 – 12, 15 – 12

Stephen Persaud (+9) beat Dominique Dias (+12) 8 – 15, 15 – 13, 15 – 11

Taylor Fernandes gained a walkover from Medhi Ramdhani

Category A

Osmond Mack (+11) beat Beau Fernandes (+11) 15 – 6, 15 – 7

Noah Rahaman (+13) beat Javed Saul (+13) 15 – 10, 15 – 14

Liam Carpenter (+10) defeated Isabella Ramjohn (+12) 15 – 6, 15 – 8

Aliyah Persaud (+7) beat Jahcinta Adams (+11) 15 – 10, 15 – 7

Lucas Persaud (+13) beat Ashani Persaud (+13) 15 – 9, 15 – 8

Jason Gomes (+7) defeated Teija Edwards (+11) 15 – 7, 15 – 6

Haley Carpenter (+10) beat Nathan Rahaman (+10) 15 – 10, 11 – 15, 15 – 8

Dhiven Persaud (+13) beat Christiana Fernandes (+13) 15 – 8, 15 – 8

Chad De Abreu (+10) defeated Malia Maikoo (+13) 15 – 8, 15 – 6

Mohyryan Baksh (+7) beat Mikhail Persaud (+10) 15 – 6, 15 – 7

Open category plate

Sarah Lewis (+10) defeated Andrea King (+10) 15 – 14, 10 – 15, 15 – 12

Jonathan Antczak (+7) beat Patrick Fraser (+5) 15 – 10, 15 – 5

Douglas De Groot (+7) beat David Fernandes (+10) 15 – 12, 15 – 10

Joe Mekdeci (+4) beat Juanita Fernandes (+13) 15 – 12, 15 – 12

Matches continue in both of the categories this morning starting at 11:00am then this evening starting at 6:00pm.