Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

By Zaheer Mohamed

Scotiabank has committed to the development of sports once again. Following their partnership with the Guyana Football Federation for their Academy Training Centers last week, the entity has renewed ties with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) for the staging of its 2017 Kiddy programme.

The programme which is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Guyana Teachers Union, National Sports Commission and the Child Care and Protection Agency will involve some 4,200 students from 210 Primary Schools across Guyana.

According to Territorial Development Officer Colin Stuart, the programme which was launched yesterday at the GCB boardroom, Regent Street, will commence on February 28 in Pomeroon and includes basic coaching and coaching education where students will get an opportunity to interact with several national and international cricketers.

Stuart informed that following the playoffs where schools will compete against each other in their districts, four camps will be held in the three counties in July and August. He indicated that eight schools will be selected for the international display at the Guyana National Stadium during the Pakistan series in April.

Speaking at the launching Marketing Manager of Scotiabank Jennifer Cipriani said they are big on supporting sports for children stand to benefit tremendously.

”Apart from the obvious contribution to physical development and fitness, playing in sports promotes mental and psychological advances in children. Sports builds character, boosts self esteem, strength perseverance, teaches discipline, teamwork and provides guidance to make right decision,” she explained.

Cipriani reminded that youths are our future leaders, teachers, parents, business persons etc, so it is important that they be equipped to become productive members of society.

”It is my wish that the kiddy cricketers’ involved in this programme develop not only their cricketing skills but also their life-skills, giving us emotionally, intelligent youths and adults who are equipped to make good choices,” she said.

Cipriani stated that Scotiabank is proud to be associated with Kiddy cricket for 18 years adding that this is one of their longest sponsorships in the Caribbean. She informed that last year the West Indies Cricket Board reported that at least 20 male and female first class players came though the programme which is one of its positives, and she is looking forward to another successful year in West Indies cricket.

Taliba Speed of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) said they are pleased to be on board for such a programme and thanked the GCB and Scotiabank. She spoke briefly on child abuse and pledged their support when it comes to protecting the nation’s children.

Lorna Mohamed of the Ministry of Education congratulated the GCB and Scotiabank on the initiative and said the Ministry views this programme as an important one since the youths are being exposed to rules which will instill discipline and help to build team spirit.

”We all know that cricket is one of the most popular games in any community in Guyana and there is no better way to capture the hearts, minds and interest of our children. It also helps them to become rounded individuals,” she noted.

President of the GCB Drubahadur thanked Scotiabank, MOE, NSC, GTU and CC&PA for their input and urged the students present to make the best of the opportunity. Also in attendance were Gervy C. Harry of the National Sports Commission, Nicholas Fraser of MOE, Hazel Lewis of GTU and students of the Redeemer Primary School.