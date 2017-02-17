Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Kaieteur Sport predicts outcome of Sunday quarter-finals

Kaieteur Sport looks at the possible outcome of quarter-final action in this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition which will be played on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground and at Victoria.

At the MSC ground, Milerock hosts Western Tigers, while Winners Connection takes on compatriot Eagles United. Defending champs Milerock have looked a shadow of last year and could fine the in-form Western Tigers unit too strong to beat even though they are the visiting team.

The Tigers have certainly been the best of the crop in local football outside the Elite League and the inclusion of strikers Andrew Murray Jnr and Devon Millington has added potency to their attack.

Jumane Somerset, Randoloph Wagner, Jamal Pedro and Linden Picketts are all very good players who’re excited to showcase their immense talent so the early prediction is a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

In the Winners Connection versus Eagles clash, the former should prevail by a 2-1 margin. They are far more experienced than the young Eagles side and that should be enough to take them over the line.

Rawle Gittens, Garey Thompson and Sedrick Hunte are all very good players capable of turning a game on its head. Eagles have a talented cadre of players such as Kendolph Lewis and Kelon Primo, but because we are in the knockout phase, the superior experience of Winners will prove to be the decisive factor

At Victoria Ground, the Police versus Den Amstel duel should see the latter cling to a 2-1 win.

Den Amstel has benefitted immensely from the imbroglio surrounding the four Elite clubs that withdrew from the League and the players returning have shown their superiority so far and this is expected to continue.

Delon Lanferman, Gideon Payne, Andre Hector and Gavin Graham have been working well in tandem and their skills will prove enough to secure victory. Police on the other hand are an emerging team with loads of crowd support and while this is usually a part of any team’s arsenal, Dwain Jacobs and Quincy Holder will find the going very tough.

In the other encounter, Mahaica Determinators playing at what could be termed home ground faces an emerging Santos side filled with a number of young emerging talent. However, Kaieteur Sport is forecasting a 3-2 win for the host with Delroy Deen the main architect of the Determinators advance to the semi-finals.

Eion Abel, who started the tournament with a pair of goals will no doubt be aiming to reproduce that form and it will be interesting to see him team up with Deen. Santos are a young side, but players such as O’Kenie Fraser, Keith Caines and Job Caesar have been around for a long time despite their youthfulness and they are expected to give the Determinators a tough time, but will fall just short of a semi-final appearance.