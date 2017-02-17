LABA / Hamid Foundation U23 Basketball…Bulls favoured against Pistons, Royals and Jets in ding dong battle tonight

The unranked Christianburg Pistons will make their second appearance against the number one ranked Half Mile Bulls in the first game of tonight’s double header card which bounces off at 18:30hrs.

Tonight’s main attraction at 20.30hrs pits the second and third ranked clubs Amelia’s Ward Jets and Victory Valley Royals in the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) / Hamid Foundation Under-23 championship at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court.

Bulls will be led by national shooting guard Terron Welch who nailed 31 points to open the defense of this championship they last won in 2015 when it was played, Welch being named MVP.

Welch is expected to carry the heavy scoring load and with Keifer Tappin and Tahquille Johnson they could prove too strong for this Christianburg side. Pistons are expected to be competitive.

The second game is one that will determine the real ratings of this competition.

Royals were placed at second but the records show that they ended third in the last competition and should have not gained that nudge ahead of the Jets which lost in the final against the Bulls.

But the seeding did not impact the group placings as they are rightly placed in Group B where Kwakwani has proved to be a huge factor in which teams will move to the semifinals after round robin play.

The Royals were blown away by Kwakwani 55-25 and must be at their best to beat the Jets which started with a good win against Bankers Trust Falcons 57-46. The Royals best shot was Yannick Tappin (11 points) in that game. Daniel Lee who go six points and Oneil Gentle will have to step up to bring them victory.

The Jets are depending on Akini Wilson who poured in 24 points in that win over the Falcons and had solid support from Vibert Benjamin with 17 and Travis Archer, eight.

On Sunday, Kwakwani is expected to continue their campaign when they face the Jets in the second game, the opening clash brings together Raiders and the Flames.