Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

LABA / Hamid Foundation U23 Basketball…Bulls favoured against Pistons, Royals and Jets in ding dong battle tonight

Feb 17, 2017 Sports 0

The unranked Christianburg Pistons will make their second appearance against the number one ranked Half Mile Bulls in the first game of tonight’s double header card which bounces off at 18:30hrs.
Tonight’s main attraction at 20.30hrs pits the second and third ranked clubs Amelia’s Ward Jets and Victory Valley Royals in the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) / Hamid Foundation Under-23 championship at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court.
Bulls will be led by national shooting guard Terron Welch who nailed 31 points to open the defense of this championship they last won in 2015 when it was played, Welch being named MVP.
Welch is expected to carry the heavy scoring load and with Keifer Tappin and Tahquille Johnson they could prove too strong for this Christianburg side. Pistons are expected to be competitive.
The second game is one that will determine the real ratings of this competition.
Royals were placed at second but the records show that they ended third in the last competition and should have not gained that nudge ahead of the Jets which lost in the final against the Bulls.
But the seeding did not impact the group placings as they are rightly placed in Group B where Kwakwani has proved to be a huge factor in which teams will move to the semifinals after round robin play.
The Royals were blown away by Kwakwani 55-25 and must be at their best to beat the Jets which started with a good win against Bankers Trust Falcons 57-46. The Royals best shot was Yannick Tappin (11 points) in that game. Daniel Lee who go six points and Oneil Gentle will have to step up to bring them victory.
The Jets are depending on Akini Wilson who poured in 24 points in that win over the Falcons and had solid support from Vibert Benjamin with 17 and Travis Archer, eight.
On Sunday, Kwakwani is expected to continue their campaign when they face the Jets in the second game, the opening clash brings together Raiders and the Flames.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Feb 17, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Scotiabank has committed to the development of sports once again. Following their partnership with the Guyana Football Federation for their Academy Training Centers last week, the...
Read More
Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110 runs

Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110...

Feb 17, 2017

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports Minister

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports

Feb 17, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Tournament…Teams receive monies for Group stage appearance

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football...

Feb 17, 2017

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial beat Charlestown in thriller

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial...

Feb 17, 2017

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Feb 17, 2017

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice dismiss Essequibo for record low 15 runs; Giddings claims first helmet trick

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice...

Feb 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch