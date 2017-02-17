Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:35 AM

Is nuff people run to de slaughter house

Feb 17, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Yesterday dem boys announce how de Chancellor going to de slaughter house and dem wasn’t wrong. But dem had de wrong reason. De man was going to de slaughter house. He was looking fuh Basil de Willie.
Is a long story. Basil de Willie and nuff others including de Chat-3 done know that Jagdeo can’t serve a third term because de constitution seh suh, But up come de Chinee Man and he seh that Jagdeo can serve three term and even four.
Things reach de stage wheh Basil de Willie appeal. Fuh more than a year de matter didn’t come up and nobody didn’t see de need to file dem case. Then news that de Chancellor was retiring and Basil de Willie run to de slaughter house to look fuh a butcher. He didn’t want de chancellor to hand down a decision. But he didn’t know who he was playing wid. When you corner a cat and you beat it, a time does come when you got to run, because de cat does tun round pun you.
Is de same thing wid cat and rat. Dem boys see rat tun pun cat and de cat had to run.
Well de Chancellor tun pun Basil de Willie and he run. He forget that he can appeal all de way to de Caribbean Court of Justice, so even if he think de Chancellor was going to give a decision he didn’t like, he coulda go to de CCJ.
Instead he choose to run in a slaughter house and de Chancellor go behind him. Is in de slaughter house that Basil de Willie beg fuh more time. And who he had to beg? De same Chancellor.
Dem boys seh that when people cuss dem, nobody don’t beg. But this time Basil de Willie beg and de Chancellor grant him his plea. “Ow Chancellor, Give me li’l more time nuh?”
He get de time and it happen that he got to go to court couple hours before Mash because de Chancellor will wuk till midnight on Mash Day.
Talk half and watch who going to de slaughter house.

