GWI hosts research training for regional managers

The Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) will later this year be hosting

a five-day conference and exhibition at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. The event is slated to be held on October 15. With this in mind, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) wants the individuals representing Guyana at this event to be fully capable of doing, preparing and presenting proper research documents.

In this regard, the company yesterday commenced two days of training at its Vlissengen Road, Georgetown office. The sessions are being facilitated by brothers, Dr. Colwick Wilson and Dr. Leon Wilson.

Dr. Colwick Wilson achieved his Bachelors of Arts in Theology in 1983 from Caribbean Union College/ University of Southern Caribbean and his Masters in Sociology and Counseling from the University Of Michigan. He also acquired his PhD in Philosophy from the same University, and is also involved in teaching, community outreach programmes and public speaking.

Dr. Leon Wilson is an internationally recognized educator, statistician and researcher. He currently serves as the Interim President of Alabama State University in the United States.

Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles told the trainees that their ability to execute effective research will not only help them at the upcoming conference, but will also assist GWI in making better decisions, especially in relation to the deployment of resources.

“If we want the board to be effective in its decision making, in the formulation and approval of policies, we have to be evidence-based. Policy formulation, without the base of evidence, takes us down slippery slopes, with misallocation of resources and wastage of money that a country like Guyana really needs,” Dr. Van West-Charles pointed out.

He frowned at the fact that many of the companies in the country do not pursue research as a mainstream activity. “As we continue on the programme budgeting line, in every region, there must be a component of research that must be funded.”

Dr. Van West-Charles believes that the full-fledged research components will not only help GWI make better decisions, but it will also better the lives of customers all across the country.

“We need to have a feel of how our customers receive our service and how they appreciate that service. So, the customer service staff throughout the country must have the skills and competencies to be able to conduct customer satisfaction survey, exit interviews…to give feedback.”

The GWI head noted that such studies would even help the water company to ensure equity in the distribution of its services.

“That’s where research starts…the questions, the unanswered questions.”

During the forum, members of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association are expected to discuss the treatment of wastewater. At present, Guyana is not equipped to treat its wastewater and since the country, particularly the city, is prone to flooding, it remains a serious health hazard.

On Tuesday, when Chinese Ambassador Jianchun Cui visited City Hall, he promised officials there that assistance would come from the Chinese Government for Guyana to manage and treat its wastewater.