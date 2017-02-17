GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial beat Charlestown in thriller

In a low scoring affair with lots of drama towards the end Tutorial High, led by a quick-fire 30 with three sixes and two fours from Zion Gray, squeezed past Charlestown Secondary in the Georgetown zone qualifier of the GCB/MOE

National Secondary Schools 30-over competition yesterday at the DCC ground.

Each team will play each other in a round robin format and the top team will win the Georgetown District and advance to play the Mahaica / East Coast District winner on February 21.

Joel Spooner (4-11), Brandon Matthews (3-8) and Devon Allen (2-12) had conspired to bowl out Charlestown for 86 as only Qumar Torrington who clobbered three sixes in two overs off Ramesh Boodhai in a 13-ball 21 and Tatesh Shivrattan (17) offered token resistance. They were both removed by Spooner nobody else reached double figures.

Gray’s innings provided some impetuous for Tutorial High who slumped from 33-3 to 81-8 before Eyitawoya Pilgrim (8) and Travis Hercules (0) saw them home in mounting pressure which had a fair sized crowd of mostly students, on their feet.

Nequsa Walters (2) was bowled by off-spinner Matthews with three runs on the board but Jamal Micheal (8) and Shivrattan steadied the ship with a useful second wicket stand before Matthews struck again when Micheal edged one that did not turn to the keeper to leave Charlestown on 20-2.

Matthews, in the middle of a good spell then bowled the left-handed Mohamed Jameer (5) nine runs later and when Shakeem Fraser was run out for a duck at 32-4, Charlestown were on

the ropes despite Torrington’s cameo, no other player reached double figures.

Tutorial High were expected to enjoy an easy win but Gray and Wayne McPherson (11) rallied their team after Micheal (2-13), Walters (2-22) and Raymond Bandhu (2-5) ran through the middle order before the ninth wicket pair saw their team over the line in 22 overs.

The City zone continues on Monday at DCC when National defending Champions Chase Academy will come up against Charlestown Secondary. Tomorrow’s action will see Parika Salem Secondary taking on Leguan Secondary in the Essequibo Island of Leguan. (Sean Devers)