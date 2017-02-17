Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial beat Charlestown in thriller

Feb 17, 2017 Sports 0

In a low scoring affair with lots of drama towards the end Tutorial High, led by a quick-fire 30 with three sixes and two fours from Zion Gray, squeezed past Charlestown Secondary in the Georgetown zone qualifier of the GCB/MOE

Mohamed Jameer is bowled by Brandon Matthews who had 3-8 yesterday at DCC.

National Secondary Schools 30-over competition yesterday at the DCC ground.
Each team will play each other in a round robin format and the top team will win the Georgetown District and advance to play the Mahaica / East Coast District winner on February 21.
Joel Spooner (4-11), Brandon Matthews (3-8) and Devon Allen (2-12) had conspired to bowl out Charlestown for 86 as only Qumar Torrington who clobbered three sixes in two overs off Ramesh Boodhai in a 13-ball 21 and Tatesh Shivrattan (17) offered token resistance. They were both removed by Spooner nobody else reached double figures.
Gray’s innings provided some impetuous for Tutorial High who slumped from 33-3 to 81-8 before Eyitawoya Pilgrim (8) and Travis Hercules (0) saw them home in mounting pressure which had a fair sized crowd of mostly students, on their feet.
Nequsa Walters (2) was bowled by off-spinner Matthews with three runs on the board but Jamal Micheal (8) and Shivrattan steadied the ship with a useful second wicket stand before Matthews struck again when Micheal edged one that did not turn to the keeper to leave Charlestown on 20-2.
Matthews, in the middle of a good spell then bowled the left-handed Mohamed Jameer (5) nine runs later and when Shakeem Fraser was run out for a duck at 32-4, Charlestown were on

Qumar Torrington hit 3 sixes in a cameo 21 yesterday.

the ropes despite Torrington’s cameo, no other player reached double figures.
Tutorial High were expected to enjoy an easy win but Gray and Wayne McPherson (11) rallied their team after Micheal (2-13), Walters (2-22) and Raymond Bandhu (2-5) ran through the middle order before the ninth wicket pair saw their team over the line in 22 overs.
The City zone continues on Monday at DCC when National defending Champions Chase Academy will come up against Charlestown Secondary. Tomorrow’s action will see Parika Salem Secondary taking on Leguan Secondary in the Essequibo Island of Leguan. (Sean Devers)

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Feb 17, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Scotiabank has committed to the development of sports once again. Following their partnership with the Guyana Football Federation for their Academy Training Centers last week, the...
Read More
Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110 runs

Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110...

Feb 17, 2017

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports Minister

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports

Feb 17, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Tournament…Teams receive monies for Group stage appearance

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football...

Feb 17, 2017

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial beat Charlestown in thriller

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial...

Feb 17, 2017

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Feb 17, 2017

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice dismiss Essequibo for record low 15 runs; Giddings claims first helmet trick

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice...

Feb 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch