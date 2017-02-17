GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice dismiss Essequibo for record low 15 runs; Giddings claims first helmet trick

By Sean Devers

A commanding 119 opening stand in 19.3 overs between Sheneta Grimmond and Melanie Henry inspired Berbice to an emphatic 278-run win over Essequibo before Erva Giddings grabbed the first ever Hemet trick at Everest in

yesterday’s opening round of the GCB Women’s Inter-County 50-over cricket tournament.

Grimmond reached the ropes four times in her 69-ball 47 while Henry’s more sedate 50 from 95 balls included just two fours as they laid a solid foundation for Shabika Gajnabi, who faced 63 balls in her 48. Sherica Campbell was unbeaten on 32 and Katana Mentore added 26 as Berbice, aided by 79 wides in 89 extras, rattled up 298-4.

The 30-year-old Giddings removed Skipper Estel Lewis, Kydia Paul and Althea Newark for ducks off the last three balls of the first over before getting rid of Mayon Boson with the first ball of her next over to finish with 5-9. She got support from fellow West Indies pacer Tremayne Smartt (3-6) as Essequibo were bowled out for 15 off 6.1 overs and 35 minutes.

Records tumbled yesterday in hazy sunshine in the biggest defeat at this level. The 15 made by Essequibo was the lowest at this level to join their Men’s 31 made at Hampton Court in 1997 while Giddings’ helmet-trick was the first ever in any form of Inter-County cricket in Guyana.

Grimmond was the first to go when she was bowled by Newark but job had already been done and Essequibo were regretting asking Berbice to bat on a slow track. Mentore and Henry

added 62 for the second wicket before the latter was removed in the 30th over by Lewis.

Mentore was bowled by Lisa Charles 12 runs later but Gajnabi and Sherika Campbell, the cousin of West Indies batter Shamaine Campbell took the score to 292 before Gajnabi was bowled playing a tired swipe with two balls left in the innings and two away from an attractive fifty.

When Essequibo began their reply in horrendous fashion and with their skipper Lewis and the team’s best batter back in the pavilion in the first over, they were heading for massive defeat.

But among the small crowd with included Shiv Chanderpaul, no one would have imagined how badly the lasses from the Cinderella County would’ve been beaten in a mismatched contest where, not even a fairy Godmother could save them.

Only Devina Buer (7) who got off the mark by running and was gifted four overthrows off Giddings, Keisha Tucker (5*) and Tricia Francis (1) got off the mark asseven batters made ducks. Essequibo’s next match is tomorrow when they face-off with Demerara at the same venue.