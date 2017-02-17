FSCC / Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race…Cyclists to compete in potential three-stage thriller; first stage on Sunday on Berbice

The best of the nations cyclists will be locked in intense exchange of pedals on Sunday when the first

stage of three of the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race takes place in the Ancient County of Berbice.

The race which is organised and administered by the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) will see the top riders in the Open, Junior, Veteran and Female categories all being rewarded. According to a release from the club, Sunday’s first stage in Berbice will commence at 07:00hrs in New Amsterdam proceed to Rose Hall before returning to the starting line for the finish.

The second stage will be contested on Sunday February 26 from the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden to Homestretch Avenue in the City also pedaling off at 07:00hrs. later on the same day, the third and final stage will be contested, commencing in the City proceeding to Belfield before returning to the place of origin for the finish.

The organisers have all cyclists to note that transportation to Berbice on Sunday will depart from the Ministry of Education, Main Street at 05:00hrs. A new overall champion would be crowned since last year’s winner, Raul Leal will not be defending his title owing to an accident. Jornel Yearwood, Junior Niles and Christine Mattheson were the respective winners in the Junior, Veteran and Ladies categories last year.