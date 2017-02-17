Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FSCC / Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race…Cyclists to compete in potential three-stage thriller; first stage on Sunday on Berbice

Feb 17, 2017 Sports 0

The best of the nations cyclists will be locked in intense exchange of pedals on Sunday when the first

Junior Niles

stage of three of the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race takes place in the Ancient County of Berbice.
The race which is organised and administered by the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) will see the top riders in the Open, Junior, Veteran and Female categories all being rewarded. According to a release from the club, Sunday’s first stage in Berbice will commence at 07:00hrs in New Amsterdam proceed to Rose Hall before returning to the starting line for the finish.
The second stage will be contested on Sunday February 26 from the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden to Homestretch Avenue in the City also pedaling off at 07:00hrs. later on the same day, the third and final stage will be contested, commencing in the City proceeding to Belfield before returning to the place of origin for the finish.
The organisers have all cyclists to note that transportation to Berbice on Sunday will depart from the Ministry of Education, Main Street at 05:00hrs. A new overall champion would be crowned since last year’s winner, Raul Leal will not be defending his title owing to an accident. Jornel Yearwood, Junior Niles and Christine Mattheson were the respective winners in the Junior, Veteran and Ladies categories last year.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Feb 17, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Scotiabank has committed to the development of sports once again. Following their partnership with the Guyana Football Federation for their Academy Training Centers last week, the...
Read More
Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110 runs

Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110...

Feb 17, 2017

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports Minister

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports

Feb 17, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Tournament…Teams receive monies for Group stage appearance

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football...

Feb 17, 2017

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial beat Charlestown in thriller

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial...

Feb 17, 2017

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Feb 17, 2017

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice dismiss Essequibo for record low 15 runs; Giddings claims first helmet trick

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice...

Feb 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch