Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:35 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports Minister

Feb 17, 2017 Sports 0

FIFA Director of Member Associations & Development for Africa and the Caribbean, Véron Mosengo-Omba, arrived in Guyana yesterday as part of a two-day visit to support the work of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF)

Minister Henry presents a football and Guyana at 50 magazine to Véron Mosengo-Omba in the presence of GFF President Wayne Forde right and 1st VP Bruce Lovell.

and to encourage the Government of Guyana (GoG) to help with the development of football.
Mosengo-Omba, GFF President Wayne Forde and GFF First Vice President Bruce Lovell met with Minister within the Ministry of Education – Department of Sports Nicolette Henry to update her on the GFF’s plans to invest in football infrastructure and youth development, including the FIFA Forward Project and the possibility of a nationwide schools’ initiative for football.
“It was a very productive meeting and the Minister was very attentive,” Mosengo-Omba said. “There was a lot of good will to work together for the youths of this country. It’s important for us to strengthen the relationships between governments, our Member Associations and FIFA.
Minister Henry said she was keen on the three organizations joining forces to strengthen football in the region.
“Lots of the initiatives discussed here are very feasible things that we can get done,” Henry said. “It looks very promising for us and we see the opportunity to collaborate – government, FIFA and the GFF – particularly the opportunity to do the schools initiative through this stakeholder engagement.”
“I’m also really excited about the football stadium at Providence, and the government would like to give as much support as it can for that initiative.”
The meeting, which was held at the Minister’s office on Main Street at 14:00hrs, saw Mosengo-Omba presenting a signed Adidas football to the Minister and, in return, she presented a ‘Guyana at 50″ magazine.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Scotiabank renews commitment with GCB for Kiddy programme

Feb 17, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Scotiabank has committed to the development of sports once again. Following their partnership with the Guyana Football Federation for their Academy Training Centers last week, the...
Read More
Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110 runs

Hope’s Ton sees Pride past Hurricanes by 110...

Feb 17, 2017

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports Minister

FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports

Feb 17, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Tournament…Teams receive monies for Group stage appearance

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football...

Feb 17, 2017

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial beat Charlestown in thriller

GCB/MOE Secondary Schools Cricket …Tutorial...

Feb 17, 2017

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice dismiss Essequibo for record low 15 runs; Giddings claims first helmet trick

GCB Women’s Inter County Cricket …Berbice...

Feb 17, 2017

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Feb 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch