FIFA Director visits Guyana, meets Sports Minister

FIFA Director of Member Associations & Development for Africa and the Caribbean, Véron Mosengo-Omba, arrived in Guyana yesterday as part of a two-day visit to support the work of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF)

and to encourage the Government of Guyana (GoG) to help with the development of football.

Mosengo-Omba, GFF President Wayne Forde and GFF First Vice President Bruce Lovell met with Minister within the Ministry of Education – Department of Sports Nicolette Henry to update her on the GFF’s plans to invest in football infrastructure and youth development, including the FIFA Forward Project and the possibility of a nationwide schools’ initiative for football.

“It was a very productive meeting and the Minister was very attentive,” Mosengo-Omba said. “There was a lot of good will to work together for the youths of this country. It’s important for us to strengthen the relationships between governments, our Member Associations and FIFA.

Minister Henry said she was keen on the three organizations joining forces to strengthen football in the region.

“Lots of the initiatives discussed here are very feasible things that we can get done,” Henry said. “It looks very promising for us and we see the opportunity to collaborate – government, FIFA and the GFF – particularly the opportunity to do the schools initiative through this stakeholder engagement.”

“I’m also really excited about the football stadium at Providence, and the government would like to give as much support as it can for that initiative.”

The meeting, which was held at the Minister’s office on Main Street at 14:00hrs, saw Mosengo-Omba presenting a signed Adidas football to the Minister and, in return, she presented a ‘Guyana at 50″ magazine.