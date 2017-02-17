Criminal investigations into the previous regime

A letter appeared in this newspaper under the caption; “This was Anil Nandlall’s attitude towards me when he was AG,” KN, February 7, 2017. The writer had this to say; “Every time I read an article about Mr. Anil Nandlall’s pronouncements on the Constitution of Guyana and those who violate it, bile rises to my mouth. The hypocrisy of this man is astounding! “

The person went on to say how she approached Nandlall when he was AG to show him how her constitutional rights were being violated by his government, but he ignored her. Mr. Nandlall chose not to respond, and one suspects that he wants the issue to be left dead, because his response may lead to more revelations that may reveal more hypocritical traits.

The lady who wrote that letter is right. Nandlall discovered the saccharine freedoms the Guyana Constitution offers Guyanese because he only read and digested the document after the PPP was defeated.

It was this same Nandlall who also didn’t read books on freedom, justice and liberation so he accepted that Jagdeo, when as President, was doing the right thing when he sued me for libel for referring to him as an ideological racist, so he became the President’s lawyer.

The same Nandlall has not chastised his client by telling him he cannot sue citizens for referring to him as a racist, yet call others racist. This is what Jagdeo has done in New York and in Guyana. But more graphic is the fact that in the 2015 General Elections, Jagdeo took racist incitement to levels never before seen in this country.

The lady is right. Nandlall is a born again democrat. Also born again democrats are Rohee, Leslie Ramsammy, Gail Teixeira, Hydar Ally, Donald Ramotar and above of all of them – the Champion of Dirt.

Leslie Ramsammy writes frequent letters in the newspapers and his topics are always about violations by the State. This is the same man who ought to be criminally investigated for acquisition of spy equipment that under US laws could only be purchased by governments. The spy equipment allegedly ended up in the hands of a murdering drug dealer now in a US jail. We come to Jagdeo. They say in life the best defence is offence. Mr. Jagdeo wants to bring criminal charges against sitting members of the government. Here is where my perennial example comes in.

Each time the Jagdeo cabal makes a statement in the media about governmental wrongdoing, I think of that visitor to Guyana from another planet. Such a visitor would never imagine that Jagdeo and Ramotar shared fifteen years of authoritarian, oligarchic rule between them, in which even family members of critics of this cabal were victimized. It was fifteen years of victimization, employment termination, arrests and charges, corruption, violence and murder.

So Jagdeo wants to bring private criminal charges against Ministers. On hearing that, I went to my lawyer. I want to institute similar charges against both Jagdeo and Ramotar. It is my belief that the paper trail would lead to the offices of both Presidents during the physical attacks on me – one in 2010, the other in 2012. One of the men charged in the 2010 assault can be seen accompanying Jagdeo in all his public perambulations in Guyana; not Georgetown alone.

In the 2012 attack, the number plate of the car which drove away with the aggressor was registered to a former Assistant Commissioner of Police who provided security service to President Ramotar during the 2015 elections. When his car was identified, he told the Stabroek News, it was used without his knowledge. Should Leonard Arokium bring private criminal charges against Bharrat Jagdeo? He lost two sons when eight miners were murdered at Lindo Creek in June 2008.

Arokium has insisted since 2008 that it wasn’t the Fine Man gang that did the killings, because it was not possible for them to have traversed Christmas Falls into Lindo Creek at the time when the security forces had identified them and had them on the run. I was the first media operative that Arokium contacted to explain his accusation that the security forces killed the men by mistake.

I took him to the Catholic Standard office and invited Sarah Bharrat of Stabroek News and the Editor of the Standard, Colin Smith, to listen to his description. With maps and charts, Arokium showed that it was not possible for the gang to reach Lindo Creek in one day with the security forces chasing them from Christmas Falls. He contended and still does that the gang was never at Lindo Creek. Jagdeo was President then, he needs to come clean.