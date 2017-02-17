Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:24 AM

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…Golden Jaguars leave Barbados today for Bahamas

Feb 17, 2017

Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars Beach Soccer Team Abdullah Hamid says the team is a confident bunch as they now set sights on the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017 which will kick off on

Golden Jaguars Beach Soccer team going through the paces at the Brandan Beach in Barbados ahead of the CONCACAF Championships.

Monday in the Bahamas.
The Guyana Football Federation was invited to participate in the just concluded Barbados Beach Soccer Showcase which saw teams from the host nation, Trinidad and Tobago, England and Antigua & Barbuda taking part.
Guyana ended the competition on a high with back to back wins over Barbados and Antigua after suffering opening losses to T&T and England. Hamid, in an invited comment from the team hotel in Barbados yesterday said that the Technical staff were able to work on the weak areas which came to the fore in the Barbados competition and was thankful that they were able to put in a number of training sessions in the Land of the ‘Flying Fish’ before leaving for the Bahamas, today.
”The players have all reacted great to the sessions and some of the areas we worked were our movements and communication apart from being focused in the game situation.”
Sessions were held at the Brandan Beach and all attention would now be on the CONCACAF Championships which will see Guyana creating history by competing at this level for the first time.
Guyana have been drawn in Group A alongside host nation, Jamaica and Belize. The lads from the Land of Many Waters will have the distinction of playing the feature match of six on the opening night, February 20th against the home team.
The next match would be on February 21st against Jamaica and Belize on the 22nd to close out group play. Both the Jamaica and Belize encounters are the main supporting matches.

