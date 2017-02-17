Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:24 AM

Colts, Ravens on collision course in GABA ‘League of Champions’

Feb 17, 2017 Sports 0

UG Trojans win twice in one night

National Basketball Champions, Bounty Colts and the 2014 National Champion, Dyna’s Ravens are on a collision course for the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ title following the release of the latest standings yesterday.
Standing in their way of the senior title are Plaisance Guardians and Pepsi Sonics. Guardians and Colts played in one of the semi-finals last night after Colts topped Group B and Guardians ended second in Group A; Ravens faced Sonics in the other semi-final with Ravens topping Group A of the preliminary round and Sonics finishing second in the other group.
Meanwhile, in the games played Wednesday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Pacesetters, who also won a National Championship in 2015, confirmed its place in the cellar position of Group B with a 63-65 loss against University of Guyana (UG) Trojans.Guard/forward, Akeem Kanhai scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for UG while Akil Lewis added 16 points and five rebounds and Dwight McKinnon nine points and 10 rebounds for the institution that was third in Group B.
For Pacesetters, Sherland Legal had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while guard Nathan Saul had 12 points and Kwesi Roberts 11 points. In the Under-23 Category, UG won again with a 68-61 triumph over Guardians. Kadeem Peterkin scored 19 points while Jonathan Browne finished with 17 points and Sherland Gillis 13 points and 12 rebounds for a double. Jaber Joseph ended with seven points and 19 rebounds for Trojans as well.
For Guardians, Nigel Bowen had 21 points while Andrew Johnson, Terrence Daniels and Akeem Crandon scored 10 points apiece. The tables with the current standings in both the Division I and Under-23 Categories of the tournament are below:

 

