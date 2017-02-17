Champion of champions Pools on this Sunday

Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:24 AM
Shooters Club is set to stage its grand champion of champions pools competition this Sunday at the Grand Central Sports Bar, popularly known as Jerries Bar, located at Grove Public Road. At stake is a first place prize of $100,000 with $40,000 and $20,000 set aside for the 2nd and 3rd place finishers, along with trophies.
Sponsors for this event include Banks DIH Ltd, Truck Masters, Jagroops Auto Electrical Establishment, Supreme Petroleum, Jerries Bar and Rasta Auto Spares. Cue off time is 13:00hrs.
