All four semi-finalists survive penalty shootouts; massive crowd anticipated for final showdown

Latest update February 17th, 2017 12:24 AM
West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Competition…
It was a night of penalty shootouts with defending champion Showstoppers, also being
required to go that route, before surviving 2-1 over Brothers United after their pulsating quarter-final encounter ended 0-0 in regulation time on Wednesday night, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Appearing in the third quarter-final fixture in this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, Showstoppers were pushed to the brink by a determined Brothers United, before prevailing in a tense penalty shootout to set up a semi-final date with the Money Team this evening, at the same venue.
The Money Team enjoyed a similar 2-1 triumph against favourite Tajoe’s Admiral United in a penalty shootout after their clash also finished with neither team able to score in regulation time.
In the other quarter-final matches, the growing crowd favourite ESPN which is led by Stabroek News Reporter Duncan Saul frustrated Agricola with a stifling defence, before beating them 2-0 in another penalty shootout.
Also, tournament joint favourites Hustlers saw a one-goal lead disappear two minutes from full time, before outlasting Goal Getters 3-2 in a penalty shootout to set up a clash against ESPN in what promises to be a sizzling affair for a final berth.
In the night’s full results: Quarterfinal
Game-1: ESPN-0 vs Agricola-0. ESPN won 2-0 on penalty kicks.
Game-2: Hustlers-1 vs Goal-Getters-1. Hustlers won 3-2 on penalty kicks. Hustlers scorer
Deon Charter-14th; Goal-Getters scorer Rolex Smith-28th.
Game-3: Showstoppers-0 vs Brothers United-0. Showstoppers won 2-1 on penalty kicks.
Game-4: Money Team-0 vs Tajoe’s Admiral United-0. Money Team won 2-1 on penalty kicks.
Group Stage results:
Game-1: West Side Ballers vs De Kinderen, West Side won via walkover.
Game-2: Golden Warriors vs Patentia Street Ballers, Patentia won via walkover.
Game-3: ESPN-0 vs Goal Getters-0, ESPN won 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks.
Game-4: Harmony Ballers-1 vs Young Ballers-1, Young Ballers won 3-2 on sudden death penalty kicks. Young Baller Scorer Simeon Peters-9th; Harmony Scorer Kevin Richards-11th.
Game-5: Goed Intent All-Stars-0 vs Money Team-1, Amoniki Buntin-9th.
Game-6: Agricola Champion Boys-0 vs Hustlers-0; Hustlers won 3-2 on sudden death penalty kicks.
Game-7: Brothers United-1 vs Tajoe’s Admiral United-0; Leon Yaw-8th .
Game-8: Showstoppers-2 vs Jetty-0; Dexroy Adams-8th, Hubert Pedro-12th.
Feb 17, 2017By Zaheer Mohamed Scotiabank has committed to the development of sports once again. Following their partnership with the Guyana Football Federation for their Academy Training Centers last week, the...
Feb 17, 2017
Feb 17, 2017
Feb 17, 2017
Feb 17, 2017
Feb 17, 2017
Feb 17, 2017
A letter appeared in this newspaper under the caption; “This was Anil Nandlall’s attitude towards me when he was... more
The government undertook two reviews of the parking meter contract. The details of the contract which are now being... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The global US television company, Cable News Network (CNN), broadcast the first part of a Sir... more