All four semi-finalists survive penalty shootouts; massive crowd anticipated for final showdown

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Competition…

It was a night of penalty shootouts with defending champion Showstoppers, also being

required to go that route, before surviving 2-1 over Brothers United after their pulsating quarter-final encounter ended 0-0 in regulation time on Wednesday night, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Appearing in the third quarter-final fixture in this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, Showstoppers were pushed to the brink by a determined Brothers United, before prevailing in a tense penalty shootout to set up a semi-final date with the Money Team this evening, at the same venue.

The Money Team enjoyed a similar 2-1 triumph against favourite Tajoe’s Admiral United in a penalty shootout after their clash also finished with neither team able to score in regulation time.

In the other quarter-final matches, the growing crowd favourite ESPN which is led by Stabroek News Reporter Duncan Saul frustrated Agricola with a stifling defence, before beating them 2-0 in another penalty shootout.

Also, tournament joint favourites Hustlers saw a one-goal lead disappear two minutes from full time, before outlasting Goal Getters 3-2 in a penalty shootout to set up a clash against ESPN in what promises to be a sizzling affair for a final berth.

In the night’s full results: Quarterfinal

Game-1: ESPN-0 vs Agricola-0. ESPN won 2-0 on penalty kicks.

Game-2: Hustlers-1 vs Goal-Getters-1. Hustlers won 3-2 on penalty kicks. Hustlers scorer

Deon Charter-14th; Goal-Getters scorer Rolex Smith-28th.

Game-3: Showstoppers-0 vs Brothers United-0. Showstoppers won 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Game-4: Money Team-0 vs Tajoe’s Admiral United-0. Money Team won 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Group Stage results:

Game-1: West Side Ballers vs De Kinderen, West Side won via walkover.

Game-2: Golden Warriors vs Patentia Street Ballers, Patentia won via walkover.

Game-3: ESPN-0 vs Goal Getters-0, ESPN won 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks.

Game-4: Harmony Ballers-1 vs Young Ballers-1, Young Ballers won 3-2 on sudden death penalty kicks. Young Baller Scorer Simeon Peters-9th; Harmony Scorer Kevin Richards-11th.

Game-5: Goed Intent All-Stars-0 vs Money Team-1, Amoniki Buntin-9th.

Game-6: Agricola Champion Boys-0 vs Hustlers-0; Hustlers won 3-2 on sudden death penalty kicks.

Game-7: Brothers United-1 vs Tajoe’s Admiral United-0; Leon Yaw-8th .

Game-8: Showstoppers-2 vs Jetty-0; Dexroy Adams-8th, Hubert Pedro-12th.