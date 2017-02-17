80 years each for D’Urban St. robbery/murder trio

Three men found guilty of murder at the Georgetown High Court yesterday, were each sentenced to 80 years imprisonment.

Fizal Moore called “Hard Mouth,” Stephan Campbell, called “Burnham,” and Roy Yokum

called “Ray Ray” were found guilty of murdering Glen Xavier, a gold miner.

The incident took place at Corn Bread Minimart, D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, in the furtherance of a robbery on May 8, 2012. The victim died as a result of gunshot injuries.

The three men faced a trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court. The matter was presented by State Prosecutors, Siand Dhurjon and Tuanna Hardy.

Following more than five hours of deliberation by the jurors yesterday, the sentence was handed down by Justice Singh.

In his calculation of the sentence for the murder convictions, the Judge started with a base of 60 years. He added five years for the use of a firearm, five years for discharging a firearm at a place which resulted in public endangerment and 10 years was added because the murder occurred in the furtherance of a robbery. This brought the sentence to 80 years for each convict.

The men were represented by Attorneys Maxwell Mc Kay, George Thomas, Peter Hugh and Trenton Lake.

Prior to the sentencing when they were given a chance to speak, all three men maintained their innocence. They told the court that they do not know each other or anything about the robbery.

However during the trial, Detective Roderick Melville told the court that Moore called ‘Hard Mouth,’ or ‘Winston Bostwick,’ had revealed to police investigators that there was a plot to rob the gold miner.

According to the Caution Statement, (CS) which was admitted into evidence, the accused said that he was in Albouystown when he received a telephone call from his friend “Ray Ray.”

He said that “Ray Ray” told him about two men who had “a whole set of money” at a shop and he wanted help to go and rob them. He said that he met “Ray Ray” in D’Urban Street, where they joined “Burnham” and another man nicknamed “X”.

The accused told the police that he and his crew went down to the shop and proceeded to rob the men at the shop. But the accused said before they left the shop, “Burnham shoot up the shop wid the gun that he had to do the work with.”

Police Detective, Rodwell Sarrabo also testified that Campbell, called “Burnham”, had supplied investigators with a CS in which he told them that he had been on a robbery with his partners, but he never shot anyone.

According to the statement, Campbell told detectives of a robbery plot.

In the statement, Campbell noted that he and his friends had travelled on motorcycles to commit the act. He said during the process of the robbery, ‘Hard Mouth’ (Fizal Moore) whipped out a gun and shot the man (Xavier).

“I didn’t kill da man, me and ‘Hard Mouth’ go pun the wuk…I didn’t know that ‘Hard Mouth’ woulda shoot the man.”

The accused also told police that ‘Hard Mouth’ got $90,000 and a cell phone from the robbery, but didn’t give him any of the cash.

Sarrabo later faced questions from lawyers on the defence team, but he maintained that all the necessary protocols were observed and the accused gave his statement freely and voluntarily.

On Monday, while leading their defence, all three men denied giving the police statements with regard to the crime. The men also claimed to have been forced by the police to sign the documents, containing notes they did not supply.

They each told the court that the police used electrical devices and other things to force them into signing the statements.