Yonex brand endorses Narayan Ramdhani

Guyana’s No. 1, National Badminton Player Narayan Ramdhani, recently signed the 2017 Team Yonex brand contract to become their ambassador for the Yonex Corporation USA and will be exclusively using Yonex rackets, bags, shoes, apparel and accessories supplied by them.

This is another breakthrough for him as now he is recognized by a Top Company that supplies all the top badminton players around the world and for him to be endorsed shows his future in Badminton at the international level is bright.

Narayan is currently on a five year Badminton scholarship in Vancouver B.C. Canada provided by Shuttlesport Badminton Academy and attending College/University doing a degree in Sports science.

Yonex Co., Ltd manufactures golf, tennis, and badminton equipment. Its products offered include racquets, shoes, clothing, bags, strings, stringing machines, and putters. The company also provides accessories, such as over grips, replacement grips, vibration stoppers, towels and bands, umbrellas, and travel covers. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and America. Yonex Co., Ltd was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Yonex has managed to become the dominant corporate player in badminton. Yonex sponsors the All England Open Badminton Championships and is a partner of the Badminton World Federation which organizes the World Championships. Upwards of 80% of competitive players use their racquets, as it is the preferred choice amongst professionals. Yonex is significant in both the tennis and golf industry and is a major sponsor of professional athletes in all three sports.