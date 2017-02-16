‘Whistle’ remanded over Rio, Privilege Night Clubs shootings

One year after he was acquitted of murder, former murder accused, Leon Duncan, was yesterday remanded to prison on charges of attempted murder and discharging a loaded firearm with intent, in relation to shooting incidents at

Rio Night Club and Privilege Night Club.

Duncan, 27, of Lot 1977 Williamstaad Road, Festival City, South Ruimveldt was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on September 7, 2016 at Oronoque and Forshaw Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Jeffery Ferrell, with intent to murder him.

The shooting outside the Rio Night Club left 19-year-old Ryan Sergeant dead and Ferrell injured.

Ferrell, 35, was shot to the neck. It was reported that there was a brawl at the night club, during which a heated argument ensued between a group of young men.

Based on reports, the brawl was taken outside after security officials at the night club asked the men to leave. While outside, an individual whipped out a gun and shot at Sergeant and his friends.

It was while Sergeant and a friend were running to his vehicle that he was hit by a bullet.

This newspaper understands that a young man who was with Sergeant opened fire but missed.

Police had arrested several persons for Sergeant’s killing. However, no one has been charged with Sergeant’s murder.

The other charge against, Duncan alleged that on January 8, at Main Street, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Seon Nedd, with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.

He was also not required to plead to this allegation.

A Senior Police official had confirmed that ranks received information that Duncan was part of the shooting at Club Privilege, for which the manager had denied.

But ranks retrieved surveillance footage from the night club which linked Duncan to the shooting.

Attorney Mark Waldron told the court that Duncan is the grandson of Carvil Duncan.

The lawyer, during his address to the court, pointed out that ranks in Police ‘A’ Division continue to insist that Duncan is responsible for every crime that occurs. He said that main intention of the police is to keep his client incarcerated, knowing fully that they have no evidence against him.

Further, Waldron highlighted that police are still in possession of his client’s travel document which is preventing him from doing his work as a seaman in Suriname and French Guiana.

After a lengthy trial at the High Court in Georgetown, Duncan was acquitted for the murder of businessman Intaz Roopnarine, after a 12 member mixed jury returned with a not guilty verdict in February 2016.

Roopnarine called ‘Bobby’ was shot and killed during a robbery at the Cool Square Hotel in Marigold Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown on January 24, 2013.

The businessman was relieved of $2.2M in items including gold and diamond jewellery.

Since Duncan was freed of the capital offence, his lawyer pointed out that his client has turned his life around. Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones disclosed that the file in relation to the attempt murder charge is still incomplete, while the file in the other matter is complete.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan instructed Duncan to make another court appearance on February 27. (Feona Morrison)