Two women, tattoo artist among five charged with murdering Tain woman

By Malisa Playter Harry

Five persons including two women yesterday appeared at the Number 51 Village Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga to answer to the charge of murder committed on Leelawattie Mohamed of Lot 149 Sixth Street Tain, Corentyne, Berbice.

Oliver Permaul, 36, a barber and his wife Nazeema Permaul, both of Lot 100 Tain Settlement; Andre James alias “Andy” and “Tattoo Man”, 27, of 46 A George St Rose Hall Town, Rohan Johnson alias “Jamaikee”, 38, formerly of Clarendon, Jamaica and 107 Second Street, Rose Hall Town, and his girlfriend Shabiki Alert aka Shabiki Alert Thompson, 19, of the said address, were all charged for the capital offence of murder. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. They were all remanded to prison until May 4, 2017.

As they exited the lockups to be transported to prison, the five accused had much to say, especially Permaul the barber. His co-accused, the Jamaican, kept his head bowed as he was escorted to the police vehicle.

Permaul shouted that they were all innocent. “Sawmill man sweet woman dead deh; ah woman pay people fuh kill (she) and dem accuse me because me ah wuk ah front deh.”

James, the Tattoo Artist, another accused shouted: “Dem one-sided; is dem pay we.”

He was referring to the business woman and her husband, owners of a sawmill located at Edinburgh Village.

Just a few weeks ago, Leelawattie Mohamed, 45, of Tain Settlement was shot at close range after two men, one armed with a gun, kicked down the door to her home.

The woman who was at home with her two teenage children was said to have been placed to kneel down while the men demanded cash in an effort to make appear like a robbery.

Permaul, the barber, was subsequently arrested after information was provided that he would normally hurl insults at Mohamed when he passed her home.

Andre James the tattoo artist was then arrested after ranks received a lead. The Jamaican, Rohan Johnson, and his girlfriend Shaniki Alert Thompson were taken into custody shortly after.

During their interrogation, James in a signed statement reportedly gave information which led investigators to re-arrest Permaul along with his wife Nazeema Permaul.

The tattoo artist reportedly told investigators that they were hired and paid by the businesswoman and her husband. Permaul and his wife were said to have been the recruiters in the crime.

The two women were placed in custody after it was discovered by investigators that the barber’s wife (Nazeema Permaul) was the person who uplifted a sum of $400,000 from the businesswoman and her husband.

She reportedly paid the hefty sum to the tattoo artist (Andre James) who then paid the Jamaican national.

It was also revealed by a police source that a whopping $4 Million was promised to the men after the job was completed. However only $400,000 was paid after the investigation tightened on the men and women.

Kaieteur News also understands that the businessman was released after investigators could not gather enough evidence to charge him or to keep him in custody for the murder. However, it was disclosed by the police source that the businesswoman has made contact with the police through her attorney; the police were told that her life is being threatened but she will turn herself in eventually.