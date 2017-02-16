Thompson breaks indoor national record again

Guyana’s rising international sprint phonom, Brenessa Thompson is showing early signs of form ahead of this year’s World Championships when she smashed the national 200m indoor record at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday.

It was the second time in one week Thompson lowered the national mark. She had first run 23.54 seconds a week earlier, which was better than Angela Corlette’s 23.64s. Then again on Saturday, she sprinted to 23.36 seconds to put her firm grips on the record.

Thompson represented Guyana at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and holds the national 100 and 200 metres outdoor records as well. This extraordinary start to 2017 Season means that Thompson is warming up for an explosive year.

The performance for Thompson comes on the heels of her snub from the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) for the ‘Female Athlete of the Year’ Award, despite her record-breaking year last year, which also resulted in Olympic qualification for the young athlete.

Thompson will continue her season as a student/athlete of Texas A&M University. She is one of Guyana’s brightest prospects at the moment for World and Olympic medals. However, the sprint ace will need national support to continue her ascendancy. (Edison Jefford)