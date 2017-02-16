Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Six homeless after Princess Street fire

Feb 16, 2017 News 0

The house up in flames yesterday evening

A family of six is now contemplating the next move after their Princes Street, Georgetown home went up in flames last evening.  Fortunately no one was injured in the blaze.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently investigating and examining what may have led to the blaze that occurred around 18:35 hrs.
According to the Divisional Officer in Charge of Operations, Colin Sparman, the building which is located at 32 Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, was already destroyed by the time the fire tenders arrived.
He added that the objectives were to simultaneously extinguish and prevent the fire from spreading to other wooden buildings located in close proximity.
He recalled a fire in the same area some time in the 1980’s that ravaged more than 13 buildings.
Sparman said that the area is known for its unique “circle breeze” and drawing from GFS’s experience on the more than two-decade-old tragedy, exercises were immediately undertaken to prevent a worst-case scenario.
Though he admitted that some houses were scorched, they are still safe to be reoccupied. He lauded the efforts of the fire-fighters for pulling out all the stops to prevent the fire from catching on to nearby structures.
According to one of the occupants, 55-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ), Clifton Moseley, the single-flat house was divided into two apartments. He and his wife occupied the section to the south; while his wife’s grandchildren, lived in the northern apartment.
Moseley, who was sitting on his motorcycle beyond the police barricade, said that he was relieved that no one was hurt in the blaze.
Asked where he and his family will be staying for the night, Moseley responded with a shrug of his shoulders.
“I don’t know, I glad if the Government can help me out,” he said and displayed a black plastic bag with some garments.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap tournament 2017 underway

Feb 16, 2017

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel launched its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament which started yesterday...
Read More
GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur Chase Academy to victory over Tutorial High

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur...

Feb 16, 2017

Yonex brand endorses Narayan Ramdhani

Yonex brand endorses Narayan Ramdhani

Feb 16, 2017

GFSCA to host Masters’ tourney on Sunday

GFSCA to host Masters’ tourney on Sunday

Feb 16, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL cricket St Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary unseats Linden Foundation Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL cricket St Cuthbert’s...

Feb 16, 2017

Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen unsettled by extra bounce Poor starts, dropped catches and rain in Guyana did not help

Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen...

Feb 16, 2017

Ahmad is new WCUA chairman

Ahmad is new WCUA chairman

Feb 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch