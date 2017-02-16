Six homeless after Princess Street fire

Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
A family of six is now contemplating the next move after their Princes Street, Georgetown home went up in flames last evening. Fortunately no one was injured in the blaze.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently investigating and examining what may have led to the blaze that occurred around 18:35 hrs.
According to the Divisional Officer in Charge of Operations, Colin Sparman, the building which is located at 32 Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, was already destroyed by the time the fire tenders arrived.
He added that the objectives were to simultaneously extinguish and prevent the fire from spreading to other wooden buildings located in close proximity.
He recalled a fire in the same area some time in the 1980’s that ravaged more than 13 buildings.
Sparman said that the area is known for its unique “circle breeze” and drawing from GFS’s experience on the more than two-decade-old tragedy, exercises were immediately undertaken to prevent a worst-case scenario.
Though he admitted that some houses were scorched, they are still safe to be reoccupied. He lauded the efforts of the fire-fighters for pulling out all the stops to prevent the fire from catching on to nearby structures.
According to one of the occupants, 55-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ), Clifton Moseley, the single-flat house was divided into two apartments. He and his wife occupied the section to the south; while his wife’s grandchildren, lived in the northern apartment.
Moseley, who was sitting on his motorcycle beyond the police barricade, said that he was relieved that no one was hurt in the blaze.
Asked where he and his family will be staying for the night, Moseley responded with a shrug of his shoulders.
“I don’t know, I glad if the Government can help me out,” he said and displayed a black plastic bag with some garments.
