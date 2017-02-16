Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:20 AM

RHTY&SC/‘Water is Life’ U-17 Cricket KO Tourney bowls off on Saturday

The inaugural Guyana Water Inc. Under-17 knock-out 40-over cricket tournament organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club will bowl off on Saturday with matches scheduled across the Ancient County of Berbice.
Aiming to be the best of the 17 teams competing are Bush Lot, Bush Lot United, Blairmont A, Blairmont B, Tucber Park, Young Warriors A, Young Warriors B, No. 19 Kendall Union, Toopoo, Tamarind Root, Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Big Star, Rose Hall Town Metro Females, No. 72 Cut and Load, No. 73, Scotsburg and Skeldon.
With matches scheduled to bowl off at 11.00hrs, Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster informed that the tournament has been put together with a view of allowing junior players to be competitive.
Clubs affiliated to the Berbice Cricket Board have not been able to play due to a Court Injunction filed against that entity thus the RHTY&SC stepping up to fill the void. For players to be eligible, they must be born on or after the 1st September, 2000.
A walk over would be granted to opposing teams 30 minutes after the scheduled start time of 11.00hrs for late arrival. Clubs are also being put on notice that no form of indiscipline would be tolerated and that all decisions of the Umpires are final.
The winning team would receive $40,000 and a trophy while the runner-up school gets $20,000 and a trophy. The Man-of-the-finals along with the tournament’s Best Batsman and Best Bowler would receive special prizes. Rose Hall Town Metro Females have drawn the bye.
First Round Fixtures
Team Team Venue
Bush Lot “Chris vs Blairmont A Blairmont
Bush Lot United vs Blairmont B Bush Lot
Tucber Park vs Young Warriors B Tucber Park
Young Warriors A vs Kendall’s Union Cumberland
Rose Hall Town Bakewell vs Tamarind Root Area ‘“H
Toopoo vs Big Star Toopoo
No. 73 vs Skeldon No. 73
No. 72 Cut and Load vs Scotsburg Scotsburg

