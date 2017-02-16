Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:37 AM

RHTYSC/5th GBTI Inter Secondary Tapeball starts tomorrow

Feb 16, 2017

The fifth annual RHTYSC/GBTI Inter Secondary School Tapeball tournament will commence tomorrow at the Area ‘H’ Ground from 09.00hrs. The Tournament has been organised by the Cricket Development Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, with sponsorship from the Port Mourant Branch of the Guyana Bank of Trade & Industry.
Lower Corentyne will tackle J.C. Chandisingh in both male and female matches while Port Mourant and Corentyne Comprehensive will play each other in the second round. The winning teams would contest the final with the top two teams and Player of the Final set to receive trophies and medals.
Among the aims of the tournament are: to promote social cohesion, to identify promising players for the future, to promote cricket as a safe avenue for youths and to promote the club’s Say No/Say Yes message.
Officials of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, would address the teams on the importance of saying no to drugs, suicide, alcohol, crime and yes to education, life and sports. Players would also be presented with the Club’s youth information booklet along with posters.
The GBTI Tapeball Tournament is one of 20 cricket tournaments that the Cricket Development Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would be organising this year as part of its effort to aid the development of the game in Berbice.

