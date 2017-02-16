One night of fistic fury as Guyanese punchers tackle Surinamese counterparts

Incessant calls for support towards the development of local amateur boxers have not fallen on deaf ears and boxing pundits will be the beneficiaries when former amateur boxers, Seon Bristol and Alford McDonald collaborate with the executives of the Guyana Boxing Association to stage a night of fistic fury at the National Gymnasium this Sunday, February 19.

The two promoters are based in the USA and have dedicated much time and energy over the past weeks to put the modalities in place for a qualitative and action packed card. Initially, three other countries, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and St Maarten, were invited to match skills with their Guyanese counterparts but the latter two countries were beset by financial challenges and had to opt out of the tournament.

Nevertheless, Suriname has indicated that they will be fielding 5 boxers and executives of that member association have warned local administrators that they (Surinamese) have selected the best of the crop and are medal hungry.

Kaieteur Sport attempted to ascertain the composition of the Guyanese quintet that will match gloves with the Suriname contingent but was told that the (local) selectors are currently engaged in discussions to field the best of the lot.

This will be a tough job for the selectors since most of the local punchers have recently excelled at the Caribbean Development Tournament in Barbados and are in kittle shape and ready to take on all comers. The Surinamese have released the name of just one of their boxers, Fitzgerald King (58kgs), but have been very cagey in naming the others.

The local selectors may want to consider such pugilist as Dennis Thomas, who retained his dominance in the middleweight division in the Barbados tournament when he forced the ‘third man’ to halt his bout with Bahamian, Herbert Fernander in 2:15secs of the 2nd round. Then there is jnr/bantamweight boxer, Kevin Allicock who overcame Trinidadian, Moses Dempster to take that bout on points. Delroy Elcock will also be among the frontline picks; he won by TKO in the 2nd round after the referee stopped his contest against Iwesika Austin in 1:37secs of his bout in Barbados. Colin Lewis has also staked a claim for selection after dominating his Surinamese counterparts when he visited that country late last year. He went on to win a gold medal in the Barbados tournament.

Many other boxers are viable for selection and it will be interesting to see who will make the cut when the selectors convene shortly. What is certain is that whoever makes the grade, fans will be in for an unforgettable night of fistic fury.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bristol admitted to the challenges of promoting cards of this nature owing to a paucity of adequate sponsorship but remains adamant that boxing must not be the casualty. He and McDonald are working feverishly to ensure that all systems are in place for a qualitative event and the former promoter has enforced the importance of a punctual start of the programme.

Admission to the fights will be $1,000 for the VIP section and $500 for general admission. Mr. Bristol further said that the organizers will place a high premium on punctuality and the first bell will be sounded at 20:00hrs sharp. He will soon release the names of the individuals and organizations that have rendered much needed support for the card.

Meanwhile, President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, is delighted by the efforts of the duo and expressed such sentiments when he welcomed them to Guyana earlier in the week. The GBA boss said that his entity is indeed delighted that those stalwarts could shrug aside the challenges to make the card a reality.

Mr. Ninvalle said that he is extremely delighted by those efforts and urged the boxers to train hard in order to produce the fiery contests fans have come to enjoy.

The GBA boss said that this year will be a hectic one for local pugilists and already three boxers have been spotlighted and advised to commence training for a tournament in Azerbaijan slated for May. Those boxers are heavyweight Jason Baker, Desmond Amsterdam (middleweight) and lightweight Joel Williamson. Mr. Ninvalle said that the fund raising drive to facilitate these boxers’ trip has already begun and he has recently dispatched the names to the President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Juman Yassin, for possible financial and other assistance.